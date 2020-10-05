State Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, and Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, announced Monday they will be partnering with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to host a DMV Connect program in Bridgewater.
The partnership marks the second time a legislator brought the program to Rockingham County in the last two months, the first being in September when Runion sponsored the service.
Obenshain said in a press release that he has heard from numerous constituents who have been unable to schedule an appointment with the DMV for more than two months.
“These delays are a result of the Governor’s lockdown and unwillingness to fully reopen DMV offices across the Commonwealth,” he said in the release. “Citizens need to be able to efficiently access DMV services and I am proud that Del. Runion and I were able to partner with the Town of Bridgewater to bring the DMV Connect program to our districts.”
The program will be held inside Avery Hall at the Bridgewater Community Center from Oct. 19-21. Services will be by appointment only and individuals living within the 26th Senate District and 25th House of Delegates District will be given top priority, according to a press release.
Services include address changes, vehicle registration, hunting and fishing licenses, vehicle titles, disabled parking placards, identification cards for adults and children, driver's licenses, real ID, transcripts, compliance summaries and E-ZPass transponders.
To schedule an appointment, contact Obenshain’s office at 540-437-1451 by Oct. 16.
