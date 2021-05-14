For Margaret Alger's birthday this year, her husband got her one of those inflatable tube men commonly seen outside car dealerships or new businesses opening.
It might sound like a weird present, but it's very much Alger, and she had made it clear that's what she wanted.
Alger's husband also knew to get the tube man in red, one of River Bend Elementary School's colors, because that's where Alger works and he knew the tube man would most likely make an appearance at the school.
He was right.
On April 12, when more students returned to school, the tube man was there and the sight of this 20-foot smiling, inflatable thing brought lots of laughter and joy to students, Alger said.
And for Alger, that's the name of the game — bring joy and a love of learning to her students — which as the library media specialist, is pretty much all of the students at River Bend Elementary School.
"So much of what I do is getting kids together and building a community," the 28-year educator said.
A lot of that is through books, but other activities as well — building things, creating things, sharing the library space together.
Alger loves working with students of all ages. She gets to see them grow up. She gets to see the 4-year-old who maybe struggled with something, grow and change and overcome that challenge. She gets to see personalities grow and change, interests emerge, friendships form and achievements unlocked.
"A family is made in the library," Alger said.
It's this passion that inspired her peers to choose Alger as the River Bend Elementary School Teacher of the Year. It's the passion that led to her being chosen as Rockingham County's Lucy F. Simms Educator of the Year.
When Principal Sharon Martz told Alger she was the RBES Teacher of the Year, Alger's reaction drew laughs from Martz and the other teachers who had chosen her: "No! They can't do that. Don't give that award to me."
The way Alger puts it, her colleagues had worked so hard this year, more so than ever with the pandemic making teaching so much more challenging. And Alger sees her job as fun. So how could she be chosen for having fun while her colleagues were working so hard?
But in fact, it's that fun, energetic and innovative spirit that got her nominated for the award in the first place, Martz said.
"The library space is constantly changing in appearance and organization in order to meet the needs of the students," Martz said. "Creative building areas for science, technology, engineering and mathematics can be found throughout the library for students to create and invent with a variety of mediums. In fact, she has renamed her space the 'liboratory.'"
Martz talked about the positive relationships Alger builds with every student, her cheerleader spirit, her "How can we do this?" attitude, her boundless energy, her leadership skills and her professionalism.
In addition to the many events and programs that Alger hosts on a regular basis, she is solely responsible for the school's daily news show "Cardinal News."
"She teaches students how to write, perform, video and produce our show that is shown to the entire school each morning," Martz said. "Ms. Alger collaborates with teachers as well as other librarians."
It made sense that Martz would use "Cardinal News" to break the news to Alger and the rest of the RBES community, that Alger has been selected as Educator of the Year for Rockingham County Public Schools.
If her reaction to being named RBES Teacher of the Year was any indication, her reaction to being told she had won division's top honor was pretty on point.
"Are you kidding me? I don't believe her," Alger recalled saying when Martz announced it. "Of all the teachers in Rockingham County who have worked, you can't pick me."
But through her humility and disbelief, Alger knows this is a positive thing for her and for the River Bend community, including the town of Elkton and all the parents who support the school.
Alger will be the first to tell you the support she receives in her building from her fellow teachers, and Martz, all the way to leadership in Central Office is why she is able to do her job as well as she does.
"We work together, we made this year work and did what we needed to do for the kids," Alger said. "I never want to work anywhere else."
Alger will go on to represent Rockingham County Public Schools in the regional Teacher of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.