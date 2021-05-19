Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced the lifting of the mandate that Virginians practice social distancing and capacity limitations on indoor and outdoor facilities, effective May 28.
The new regulations will not have much of an impact on local high school graduations set to take place the second week and weekend in June, as the facility hosting the events -- James Madison University's Bridgeforth Stadium -- is so big that virtually any one who wanted to attend could, even before the new regulations, Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said.
"The stadium is large enough for there to be practically no limit," Scheikl said.
RCPS is giving out eight tickets per student in the lower bowl and open seating in the upper bowl.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards said division officials are still deciding whether this new guidance on capacities will affect graduation, but said after May 28 protocols will be less restrictive in general.
"We are beholden to JMU's requirements at Bridgeforth Stadium, so the decision won't be entirely up to us," Richards said.
The schedule for gradations is:
- Massanutten Technical Center -- Thursday, June 10, 7 p.m.
- Spotswood High School -- Friday, June 11, 7 p.m.
- Harrisonburg High School -- Saturday, June 12, 10 a.m.
- Turner Ashby High School -- Saturday, June 12, 2:30 p.m.
- East Rockingham High School -- Saturday, June 12, 6:30 p.m.
- Broadway High School -- Sunday, June 13, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.