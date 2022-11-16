For the 16th year in a row the Weavers Mennonite Church will be offering to the public a live nativity. This walk-thru Bethlehem is an interactive journey back in time to the first century. About 40 costumed actors help depict what life was like the day Jesus was born, said Floyd Blosser, one of the two organizers of the event each year.
Hundreds of visitors stroll through the streets of Bethlehem, where they can get a sample of freshly made bread, meet the shepherds with their sheep and pet the lambs, watch a potter throwing pots on a kick-wheel and learn how wool yarn is spun on a drop-spindle. There are also fruit vendors with free samples of fruit and olives, oil lamp sellers, a carpenter who will teach you how to make wood curls with a wooden plane, and blacksmiths pounding on their anvil.
The rabbi in the synagogue will explain the prophesies concerning the coming of the Messiah, and the owner of the Bethlehem Inn will apologize for not having any rooms to rent for the night. Visitors can meet the three wise men and pet their alpaca, Blosser said.
Then, at the end of the street, angels point the way to the stable with Mary and Joseph and Baby Jesus in the manger. Finish up with a hot drink and cookies by the fireplace at the Bethlehem Café in the fellowship hall.
This year the walk-thru Bethlehem will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11. Visitors may drop in any time from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Weavers Mennonite Church, 2501 Rawley Pike. Admission is free.
Curt Stutzman is the new pastor at Weavers Mennonite Church and has not had a chance to be a part of the live Nativity until this year. He said both Blosser and co-organizer Roy Early work hard to put on this event each year.
During the Christmas season in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was still able to be put on, with some safety features, as the event is held outdoor.
“The kids love the animals,” Stutzman said. “Last year there was a fresh lamb. It was too cute.”
