The oldest continuously functioning Mennonite congregation in Virginia, whose home is in Rockingham County, was approved to receive a state historical highway marker to educate and inform the public about the place.
Trissels Mennonite Church in Broadway joins more than 2,600 official state markers since the Virginia Historical Highway Marker program began in 1927, and it is considered the oldest such program in the nation, according to Randy Jones with the Department of Historical Resources.
Dating to 1823, the first Trissels church arose adjacent to a cemetery with graves dating to the late 1700s, according to Jones.
The church's name “Trissels” was taken from a small cemetery on a hill above Cedar Run containing the remains of early families, including those with the last name “Trissel,” according to the church's website.
The church has had 40 pastors in the nearly 200 years of service, with Pastor Harold Miller leading the church since 2009.
Trissels Mennonite Church was one of two churches approved to receive a historical marker in December, with St. John’s Church in Portsmouth, founded in 1848, also being accepted.
The historical marker, which has been proposed to be placed along Va. 42, will say, “Mennonites first entered the northern Shenandoah Valley about 1730 and settled in present-day Rockingham and Augusta Counties by the 1770s. They initially worshiped in private houses. The original Trissels Church (also known as Brush Church) was constructed ca. 1823 two miles southwest of here, adjacent to a cemetery with graves dating from the late 18th century. Trissels is the oldest continuously functioning Mennonite congregation in Virginia. Sermons were delivered in German for several decades. A second sanctuary replaced the first in 1900, and a third opened in 1950. The cemetery later expanded onto the sites of the two earlier churches.”
Despite getting approval by the Board of Historic Resources, Jones said it could take upwards of three months or more before the new markers are ready to be dedicated. Those sponsoring the marker must cover a $1,700 manufacturing expense.
(0) comments
