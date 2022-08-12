Many cultures boast their own version of a warm, billowy fried dough confection, from the New Orleans beignet to the Native American frybread.
For natives of Bergton, this cultural staple might well be the plate-sized yeasty, stretchy elephant ear, freshly fried by the Bergton Ruritan Club and drizzled with cinnamon-sugar glaze and served up at an annual celebration with great meaning for many in this community.
“It’s a community,” said Carl “Butch” Hottinger, Bergton Ruritan board treasurer. “We do scholarships, plus we provide donations throughout the community. [The fair] is the biggest fundraiser we’ve got.”
Folks from Bergton, nearby Mathias, W.Va., and around Rockingham County are gathering this week at the Bergton Community Fair, which began on Tuesday and continues through Saturday.
The fair boasts the tagline “The Biggest Little Fair Anywhere” and has served as sort of an extended family reunion for people from the area since it was founded by the Bergton Ruritans in 1951, said Patty Mongold, vice president of the fair.
In addition to rides, games, a large exhibitor’s competition and live music, a hallmark of this fair is the community organizations that each run a food booth, serving a comfort-food smorgasbord to fairgoers and taking home around 75% of the proceeds for their budgets, according to Mongold.
Flanking the fairway of rides and carnival games, white wooden food booths are staffed by different local clubs, including the Timberville Moose Lodge, Martin Lutheran Church, Fulks Run Elementary School PTO, and the Mathias Fire Department. Among the offerings are local favorite Turner ham sandwiches, french fries, white beans, barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream and much more.
Live music at the Bergton Fair will include a Saturday performance by local social media sensation and country singer Spencer Hatcher, along with a lineup of other talented musicians, Mongold said.
“Spencer Hatcher is going to bring a crowd with him. I know he will,” Mongold said.
The fair also features exhibits that include baked goods, decorations, cut flowers, home-grown produce and taxidermy animals for the hunters or oddity-seekers in the community, along with a beauty pageant that took place Thursday.
“I like looking at all of the exhibits. I think that’s one of my favorite parts. Just seeing things that people have done and looking at all of the crafts and flowers is [wonderful],” said Zoey Mongold, of Mathias, who was crowned last year’s Miss Bergton Community Fair.
According to Patty Mongold, no relation to Zoey, the Bergton Fair drew nearly 11,000 visitors in 2019 before being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are a nonprofit. The profits from this year serve as startup for next year,” Patty Mongold said. “If we have a bad week, we still have to pay for the rides and make donations to community nonprofit groups.”
For the fair’s return in 2021, Mongold said attendance was encouraging, creeping back up to just under 9,000 attendees.
This year, Mongold said she’s hopeful the fair might top pre-pandemic attendance, but with wet weather for the first few days, turnout was a bit lower than organizers hoped for.
“Attendance has been down a little bit. It was very humid last night,” Mongold said. “So it was down last night and it’s down a little bit tonight, too.”
Attendance didn’t seem low to members of the Bergton Ruritan Club, who milled in cheery striped red-and-white aprons, frying untold servings of chicken breasts, legs, french fries, elephant ears and sacred fair treat funnel cake Wednesday evening.
However, the enticing scent of the sweet cinnamon syrup wafting, the friendly faces of people seated in long rows of lawn chairs watching the goings-on, or the call of “B-7,” “I-22,” or “N-12” from the bingo tent could enchant anyone, no matter where they call home.
“Our hope is to get our pre-COVID numbers back. So, we’re hoping Friday and Saturday night, the weather’s supposed to be cooler and we have some really good entertainment lined up,” Mongold said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.