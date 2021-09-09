With a few weeks into the fall semester for area colleges and universities, they are reporting relatively low numbers of positive COVID-19 cases so far.
James Madison University students returned to campus on Aug. 20 and classes began on Aug. 25.
According to the university's COVID-19 dashboard, there are 156 active cases and 175 total cases reported since Aug. 10.
JMU is averaging between 14 and 33 new cases a day. Tuesday saw 14 new cases. Almost 94% of quarantine beds are available on campus.
According to the dashboard, 85% of students are fully or partially vaccinated, with 6% still reporting no data.
On the faculty end, 84% are partially or fully vaccinated, with nearly 14% reporting no data.
Bridgewater College has had a total of 15 COVID-19 cases since Aug. 24, with seven new student cases and no new staff cases this week.
According to the BC dashboard, 90% of students are vaccinated and 92% of faculty and staff are vaccinated. Only Bridgewater College was able to remain fully in-person last school year due to low COVID-19 numbers.
Eastern Mennonite University is reporting only five total cases since Aug. 30. There are three active cases.
Local K-12 public schools are being hit the hardest this school year when it comes to student cases of COVID-19.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Rockingham County Public Schools was reporting 51 active student cases, 10 active staff cases, and 117 total cases since Aug. 23.
While Harrisonburg City Public Schools has seen similar COVID-19 cases as RCPS, it is also seeing a lot of students in quarantine and thus not in the classroom, as well.
HCPS has had 46 confirmed student cases since Aug. 24 and 12 staff cases.
There are 215 students currently in quarantine for HCPS, including 75 from Harrisonburg High School. Skyline Middle School and Thomas Harrison Middle School make up the second and third most cases with 34 and 33, respectively. The highest number of quarantined students at the elementary level is Spotswood, with 24 students out.
