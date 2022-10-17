ELKTON -- It's a weird thing to wrap your head around, but many children today have little or no interaction with paper money and coins.
They see their parents use debit and credit cards, but paying with cash is so uncommon for many households that children just don't see it on a regular basis or ever.
So when Laura Sunder-Rao's fifth grade students at Elkton Elementary School got to hold a large wad of cash that they had earned, it turned their eyes as big as saucers, said Sunder-Rao.
Sunder-Rao has recently been selected as the 2022 Economics Educator of the Year for Virginia by the Virginia Council on Economic Education.
This is the second year in a row that Sunder-Rao has received this designation. Each year she has placed second at the district level for her submitted economics lesson and then been chosen for first place at the state level.
In the summer of 2021, Sunder-Rao and her fourth and fifth grade summer school classes read a book called "The Lemonade Wars," by Jacqueline Davies. As the title of the book suggests, it was about a group of kids who plan and execute different lemonade stands in the hopes of having the most successful one.
Sunder-Rao is always looking for new ways to teach her students about economics in a real-world sort of way that will guide them as they get older.
She tasked the students with developing their own lemonade stands. They were in charge of everything from coming up with the recipe, determining the cost of ingredients, determining how much to charge and how they wanted to advertise. The only aspect of their lemonade stand that was out of their control was the location. They had to set up stands in places that were safe and where they had permission, Sunder-Rao said.
At the end of the day, the lemonade stands had raised $831, all of which was donated to Elkton Area United Services. There was one group that raised almost double that of any other group, Sunder-Rao said.
"They were a particularly high energy group," Sunder-Rao said of the winners. "They were making people stop."
And although the students were excited to hold all of that money in their hands, they were even more excited to donate it.
Sunder-Rao said that despite their young age, fourth and fifth graders and even younger grades are capable of learning about economics and finance outside of just a math lesson. And it's important to teach them and introduce terms such as credit and budgets at a young age. Even if they don't understand those aspects of economics and finance until they are older, they will already be familiar with the terms.
"They understand and pick up a lot more than we give them credit for," Sunder-Rao said.
For placing first at the state level, Sunder-Rao will receive a $1,000 cash award and will be formally presented Dec. 9 at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
Placing second in the statewide economic educator competition was Michelle Hunt, a second grade teacher at Smithland Elementary School in Harrisonburg.
Hunt's project, "Creating an Economics-Minded Classroom Community," spanned the entire school year last year. Throughout the year, students practiced earning, spending and saving money using classroom coins -- plastic pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters. Students earned their classroom money by being paid to come to "work" as a student each day, applying for and getting paid for extra jobs in the classroom and for demonstrating good citizenship, Hunt said.
The students created budgets to plan what to do with their money. They chose how much they wanted to spend on items in our class store and on other expenses, but also decided how much to save each month for future or bigger purchases.
At the end of the year, the students worked in groups to create and run their own businesses. Some students created goods to sell such as melty bead creations, necklaces or painted rocks. Others offered services such as a movie theater showing of a class-created movie about "The Three Little Pigs."
"The students learned a lot about financial literacy and life skills through this project," Hunt said. "Extending it through an entire school year gave them time to deeply understand the concepts and to have a lot of fun in the process."
Anne Green of John C. Myers Elementary School took third place in the state competition.
Her project, “Sweetonomics,” centered around a trip to Krispy Kreme and using donuts to teach about the resources needed to produce goods and services.
