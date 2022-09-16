Programs of the Rockingham Cooperative, including the Farm Ministry, are all about giving back to the local community, according to its organizers.
On Thursday, the group of local organizations and individuals including the Rockingham Cooperative, known as Pork for the Pantry, made its most recent donation of animal protein to Hope Distributed, a food pantry in Harrisonburg.
Taking to the Rockingham County Fair, Pork for the Pantry representatives attended the 4-H and FFA Market Livestock Sale, which took place Aug. 19. Six participants in Pork for the Pantry each bought a 4-H student-raised hog from the auction.
The auction is for animals that students spent a majority of the summer raising for market. Prices are bid higher than typical market rates to help students in agriculture education programs pay for college or buy another animal to raise, according to 4-H education staff at the fair.
Members of Pork for the Pantry said the program supports the students by buying their product, while also helping the food pantry and financially insecure people.
The six hogs Pork for the Pantry bought were processed into 1,000 pounds of pork sausage and chops, according to Adam Ford, Rockingham Cooperative marketing manager.
“It’s another way to make an impact with some truly high-quality, protein-packed items,” Ford said.
Thursday morning, the meat was delivered to Hope Distributed to be given out during its pantry, which is open Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m., on the first, second and third Saturday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m., and the first Thursday of each month from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., according to Hope Distributed’s website.
“It feels good from the standpoint that we’re not in this alone, that there are others partnering alongside. And we’ll take the help all day,” said Jeff Wilhelm, Hope Distributed executive director.
Pork for the Pantry donations have been happening since 2016, Ford said, providing food to pantries in nearby counties over the years.
“It’s kind of a holistic activity,” said Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, a Pork for the Pantry donor. “We’re all in this together. It’s been a good support from agriculture and the youth.”
