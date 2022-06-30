It’s been legal in Virginia since 2014 for hunters to hunt on Sundays on private land.
For a long time there was controversy surrounding across-the-board hunting on Sundays due to it being the day most churchgoers attend service. However, beginning on Friday, hunters will be allowed to hunt on all land on Sunday provided it’s not within 200 yards of a place of worship.
Legislation approved by the General Assembly earlier this year expanding Sunday hunting was signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. New laws typically take effect at the start of the fiscal year each July 1.
While local hunters, businesses and organizations say they understand why it has taken this long for the law to change, they say it’s about time.
Robert Garber is the president of the Bowhunters of Rockingham County and has been affiliated with the organization since taking up archery hunting in 2000. Garber has been hunting for 30 years.
“This is a very religious area, and a lot of residents spend Sunday as a day of worship,” Garber said. “But that’s not the world we live in anymore.”
Allowing hunting on Sundays increases an individual’s opportunity to hunt to two days a week, instead of one, given that they work Monday through Friday. Or, if they don’t work a traditional Monday through Friday schedule, this could give hunters a day to participate on the only day they have off work.
Hunting isn’t just a recreational activity, Garber said, adding that he knows many people who can’t afford the price of meat, especially now. “I know people who kill three to four deer a year and that’s what they eat, that’s it,” he said.
But with this new law, they might be able to kill six to eight deer and extend the amount of meat they can provide for their family throughout the year, Garber said.
Dubby Carr, owner of Dubby’s Fishing and Hunting in Harrisonburg, has been hunting since he was 5 years old in 1966. He opened his hunting shop in 2011 and specializes in anything from stocked trout fishing to professional bass fishing to hunting rifles and ammunition to personal defense firearms, including training.
Carr agreed that today’s worker and hunter doesn’t always keep a traditional Monday through Friday work schedule, which limits their amount of time to hunt. In the same vein, not everyone goes to church on Sunday but another day during the week.
Carr said he thinks the new law “is a good thing” and will allow hunters more time to use the public land they already pay for.
“There is no reason to assert any additional laws” regarding hunting, Carr said, which included reversing the current law making hunting illegal on Sunday.
Virginia is one of the last states in the country to still prohibit hunting on Sundays. As of today, the states that still outlaw hunting on Sunday are: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
