PORT REPUBLIC — Tucked away off Port Republic Road sits the old town hall, built in 1890. While its purpose has changed over the years, one woman has restored it back to its original state.
Martha Curt, of Port Republic, purchased the building nearly 12 years ago without ever going inside.
“We walked around outside and said ‘deal,’” Curt said. “It was just a really cool, old building.”
With the help of Jesse Hostetler and John Shahan, the Port Republic Town Hall was renovated to showcase its original floors and vaulted ceilings that were once covered.
Completed in 1890, the building served as the official town hall until the 1940s. From then, it was repurposed into apartments, with the upstairs remaining a meeting place for the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, which formed in 1904.
Since the 1970s, the building remained vacant until Curt took over.
“We had to gut it top to bottom,” she said.
A building once riddled with water damage and dust has been transformed into a place for birthday parties, bridal showers and weddings — but the past can still be seen in the wooden floors as not everything could stay in tact.
Curt added a patio to the side of the building to accommodate events or guests who would like to have a tent set up. Those who are interested in renting out the town hall can do so for $250, with tables, chairs, linens and dishware included.
The renovations didn’t end, though, as Curt brought back Hostetler and Shahan to build an addition to the town hall featuring bathrooms and a full-sized kitchen.
Her experience renovating dated buildings came in hand when she decided to purchase the old Cross Keys Antiques building and turn it into the future Mill Creek Country Store.
The more than 100-year-old building originally served as a barn before becoming a home to antiques for 25 years. When the owner died, Curt took over and made plans for the country store.
“It will have a deli and coffee station, antiques, local artist showings, local baked goods and crafts and hopefully we can add a farmers market,” she said. “We also want to have a barbecue pit on-site for charities.”
The Mill Creek Country Store is expected to open in the fall.
