TIMBERVILLE — Pfc. Jacob Clark Rhodes was 22 years old when he enlisted in to the U.S. Army during World War II, leaving his home in Linville to start basic training at Camp Lee in Virginia.
Rhodes was assigned to 116th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Division, that would later be deployed to Europe. He was among the first wave of troops at Omaha Beach in Normandy and died a month after the invasion.
The Linville native never returned home as his final resting place is at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France.
Rhodes is one of 34 local servicemen who lost their lives on foreign soil during wartime who are being recognized at the Plains District Memorial Museum’s newest exhibit, “Land that I Love.”
“It’s about servicemen who lived here in the Plains District,” said Helen Smith, the museum board’s chair.
The pictorial gallery features 10 men who died in World War I, 21 who died in World War II and one each during the Korean War, Vietnam War and Afghanistan. Each profile features a photo of the solider, a brief history on the individual, when and where he died and his final resting place.
The exhibit also features artifacts, memorabilia and propaganda from the wars, Smith said, including collectables from Broadway resident Tom Pruitt.
“Everything is based on research done at the museum from 2012 to 2016,” she said. “[The research] was initiated by Joe T. May.”
May, a native to the Broadway and Timberville area, became interested in the lives of local men who died during World War II after attending a funeral at the Brethren Cemetery in Timberville, according to Smith. He later launched a search for four men found at the cemetery and examined through military records, personal letters, interviews and traveled to Germany to gain further insight into what happened to the men.
“I wonder what it was like for them to leave the security of the Valley and be sent to training,” Smith said.
Once the museum became a part of May’s research, Smith said, a committee of researchers was formed consisting of volunteers from the museum.
After the years of compiling information neared completion, the exhibit was created and opened to the public this week and will be available to visit through April 2021.
Along with Rhodes’ story, the exhibit features Broadway native Sgt. Aaron David Shank, who was declared dead at the age of 23 when his plane disappeared over water on a bombing mission to the Wake Islands in June 1942.
A handful of the servicemen featured in the exhibit can be visited at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington.
Hard copies of the research are available to be viewed at the museum, including letters written by the servicemen to their families. The digital library collection is also available to be viewed by visitors on the museum’s big screen.
“Some of them gave realistic accounts of what was going on with them,” Smith said regarding the letters they found.
In addition to the exhibit, a patriotic quilt designed and created by a museum volunteer will be raffled off as part of a fundraiser for the museum. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the museum, and a winner will be announced in December.
The Plains District Memorial Museum is open from 1 to 4 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday. Face masks and social distancing are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.