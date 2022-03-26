When students were sent home in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joni Lam, the Family and Consumer Sciences teacher, and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) adviser at Turner Ashby High School, tried to keep the latter going virtually.
But FCCLA, which is an extracurricular activity, the draw of which is the hands-on activities, just wasn’t the same over Zoom.
Another draw of FCCLA is the annual competitions that take students all over the country to compete with their peers in areas such as nutrition and wellness and entrepreneurship. In 2021 the competition was held virtually and there was no participation from Turner Ashby students.
“It just wasn’t the same and didn’t have that appeal for students,” Lam said.
With the 2021-2022 school year looking to be the first “normal” school year in a while, Lam wanted to make sure any student who wanted to participate in FCCLA would be able to, regardless of whether they could pay the membership fees.
The national organization offered “relief packages” for schools this year, where advisors could purchase the price of membership for all students at a greatly reduced price. Through fundraising, Lam was able to pay the dues for the 262 members that have participated in FCCLA this year.
“I just believe in the value of FCCLA,” Lam said. She’s been the advisor for the club at Turner Ashby for eight years and previously served in the role for 10 years at Buffalo Gap High School in Augusta County.
As both the Family and Consumer Sciences teacher and FCCLA advisor, Lam is able to pull one into the other as there is a lot of overlap between the two.
FCCLA today is still focused on the family and offers a lot of community service activities and family-oriented education. Along with nutrition and wellness, Lam also teaches a few sections of what she calls “adulting” class, which she said every senior should be required to take before graduating.
Next week, Lam will take eight of her students to Virginia Beach to compete in a STAR competition. Four of her students are competing and three of her seniors will be judging. The top two students in each category of the competition will advance to the national level. Lam remembers one of the highlights of her time as a student in Page County Public Schools was traveling the country competing for FCCLA. Now she gets the chance to do it with her own students.
Melanie Kramer has been the FCCLA advisor at Wilbur S. Pence Middle School for the past six years. As a middle school teacher, Kramer sees how hard it can be for students that age to step out of their comfort zone, assume leadership roles and branch out, especially if they aren’t involved in athletics or the arts, which naturally provide those opportunities.
“A lot of my students come to me as shy and reserved students and FCCLA breaks them out of their shell,” Kramer said. “I see a lot of growth in my students. This is an important opportunity for them.”
Of course, the pandemic negatively impacted the operation of FCCLA at Pence Middle School. They were still able to meet, but not as frequently. A few students also chose to participate in the virtual competitions, but Kramer said it was a small number.
Next weekend, Kramer will be taking five of her students to Virginia Beach to compete in the STAR events competitions, as well.
One student is competing in “teach and train,” which prepares students for a career in education. Two students are doing “repurpose and redesign,” which focuses on sustainability and giving things a second life rather than throwing them away. And two students are competing in the professional presentation contest and will be talking about mental health.
Everyone is very much looking forward to the trip and to be around their peers from across the country, once again.
“We’re already discussing what to put on our playlist for the drive,” Kramer said.
