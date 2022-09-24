GROTTOES — When Mike Jarrett went to the White House in August to witness the signing of the PACT Act, he was taken aback.
“I knew there was a problem, but I didn’t know how bad it was until I seen all these widows,” Jarrett, 63, of Grottoes, said.
The PACT Act expands health care, services and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances, according to Sarah Tolstyka, public affairs officer at the Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
And after years of advocacy work fighting for veterans to receive benefits, Jarrett said he was personally touched by the widows of veterans, who were present at the signing, holding pictures of their spouses who have died due to toxic wounds.
“There were about 300 people in the event,” Jarrett said. “Roughly 50 were members of Congress and their staff, and pretty much the rest were widows.”
Jarrett, who served in the Army from July 1978 to March 1996, works for veterans to receive their rightfully earned benefits and health care after serving in the military and being exposed to toxic materials.
Through this, he met Ron Brown, of Roanoke, and they would take trips to Washington, D.C., to advocate for legislation supporting veterans.
The bill includes glioblastoma brain cancer, something Brown and Jarrett have worked for years to get covered.
A Gulf War veteran, Jarrett represented the Vietnam Veterans of America at the White House, because its motto, “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another,” stuck out to him. Both Brown and Jarrett are toxic wound consultants for the VVA.
“This is to help all generations,” Jarrett said.
According to Tolstyka, the PACT Act expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures and Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 era veterans. It adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures.
The PACT Act also adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation, and requires the VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every veteran enrolled in VA health care.
“Every enrolled in VA health care veteran will receive an initial toxic exposure screening and a follow-up screening at least every [five] years,” Tolstyka said in an email. “Veterans who are not enrolled in VA health care, but who meet eligibility requirements, will have an opportunity to enroll and receive the screening.”
“It’s long overdue,” Jarrett said.
Walter Shelburne, a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne during Desert Storm, said he has suffered asthma and other breathing problems from his time in the military.
“When I’m talking, sometimes my breath comes out of me ... and I was in peak physical shape back in the day,” Shelburne, of Roanoke, said.
He said he’s spent tons of time, effort and money traveling statewide for health care and treatment. With the passage of the PACT Act, “you don’t have to do all that fighting,” he said.
“If your diagnosis is covered in the PACT Act, it makes it a whole lot easier,” he said.
Brown said it was a “group effort” to get the PACT Act passed, which involved about 30 veterans services organizations to come together over the past three years to try to spur the change. Previously, veterans had to prove their injury was a direct result of serving in the military, which was a time-consuming and difficult task.
“Everybody pushing in the same direction is what made this process come together,” Brown said.
While he said the bill is a “historic piece of legislation,” advocates hold hope that it is implemented the way intended by Congress.
“This story is about these veterans and what they go through,” Jarrett said, “and unfortunately, the widows.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.