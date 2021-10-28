LINVILLE -- Linville-Edom Elementary School is one of the oldest schools in Rockingham County and has been in operation for 109 years. For almost half of that time, Gary Custer has been roaming the halls, keeping them clean and keeping students safe.
"Everyone always asks, 'Is Mr. Custer still there?'" librarian Stephanie May said. "It's going to be sad to have to answer, 'No.'"
After 48 years as a custodian for Rockingham County Public Schools, 47 of which were at Linville-Edom, Custer is retiring this year.
No matter where he goes within the school, Custer is greeted by students and teachers alike.
"He loves to tell stories. Every day he is in here telling stories," May said of the library at Linville-Edom.
And stories he has. He remembers the multimillion dollar renovation of 1993, the year the bus loop was constructed in 1999. He remembers when the school got a PA system. He remembers when the old well had to replaced after it became contaminated, an issue that LEES is still dealing with in some ways.
He has seen eight principals during his time at Linville-Edom, but says Karen Ridder, the current principal, is the best. Ridder was a reading specialist at LEES before moving into administration.
"I stayed because of the nice people," Custer said. "When you work with professionals who are nice, it makes you not want to leave."
Along with his colleagues, Custer said the kids make the job "worthwhile."
You might think that the past two years have been challenging for custodial staff, but Custer said that while there was more work, there was also more time to do it. He also said the custodial staff were given all the resources, including supplies and training, that they needed to be successful.
Custer said he's "shocked" when he sees former students in the community all grown up with kids and even grandkids of their own.
"They change so much, but we don't really. We look the same to them," Custer said.
When asked why this year was the year to retire, Custer just says, "Well, I'm 67. I think it's time."
Custer owns a house in Mount Clinton and wants to spend time working on his house and his land when he retires. He wants to add some cattle.
"We want to thank you for your years of service and for keeping generations of students safe," Ridder said.
