If there was one point to gather from Wednesday’s Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority meeting, it’s that many questions still need to be answered, and a fee structure will not be adopted until they are resolved.
As residents began to fill in available seats not marked off with red caution tape, members of the authority — made up of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors — were going through a stack of more than 50 submitted letters before calling the meeting to order.
The mood of the room was tense as one by one, 10 people who live in the Lake Shenandoah watershed walked to the podium and voiced their concerns over the proposed fee structure and asked who would be charged and why new development had been allowed in the area after stormwater concerns were raised nearly 10 years ago.
Outside the meeting, a petition to limit the scope of the proposed fees was still gaining traction as more than 700 signatures were collected by 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Chairman Bill Kyger told those in attendance that the purpose of the hearing was to allow for public comment on the fee structure the authority will assess to property owners for upgrades.
“Questions will not be answered tonight, but researched later,” Kyger said. “No decision on the fee structure will be made tonight.”
With the elephant in the room addressed, the authority began listening to each speaker — taking notes and answering only a few questions to clear the air before moving to the next person.
The issue at hand was the proposed fee structure that was to be calculated based on rooftop square footage at a rate of 10 cents per square foot. Lisa Perry, director of environmental services, said in February that the median fee could be $219.55, and town home owners could pay $80 a year.
The watershed covers an area east-southeast of the Harrisonburg city limits and includes land between Port Republic Road and U.S. 33.
Rob Lovell was the lone speaker in support of the fee, which would be added to real estate bills due in June and December.
“In our opinion, we have problems that needed to be addressed years ago, and we feel like this is the most expedited way to pay those expenses,” he said.
In a letter to residents, Perry said that estimated costs for expenses were $150,000 for engineering, $2 million for the acquisition of properties and easements, $800,000 to $2.4 million for construction of mitigation strategies and $200,000 for ongoing operation and maintenance costs over 10 years.
“If we don’t move forward with the proposal, it will simply delay those projects,” Lovell said. “I don’t think it is an excessive fee. I think it’s fair. This is an issue that has gone way too long and needs to be addressed immediately.”
While other residents agreed that stormwater issues need to be addressed as soon as possible, viewpoints split once money was involved.
“The cost worries me a lot,” said Jack Osborne, who has lived off Massanetta Springs Road for 19 years. “I think it is more than we can really afford.”
Cathy Slusher said the fees should be applied to developers and the county, which were responsible for “poor planning.”
“The source of the problem needs to pay for the correction, not the victim,” she said.
Harry Reif, a resident of the Lakewood subdivision, said problems in the Lake Shenandoah watershed were the result of “development undertaken in accordance with recommendations prescribed in Rockingham County’s ‘Comprehensive Plan for 2020 and Beyond,’ developed in 2004 by county staff in concert with the county Planning Commission and a Citizen Advisory Committee, of which I was a member.”
Reif said the plan was updated in 2006, 2011 and 2015, and noted that the flooding problems were not attributed to developers or residents doing anything other than what was “prescribed” by the comprehensive plan.
Reif also argued that the proposed fees should be added to every county residents’ real estate bill, adding that the “disproportionate tax will negatively affect property values and will likely redirect development to areas of the county not currently recommended for growth.”
After several concerns were raised regarding the fees, Casey Armstrong, assistant county administrator, said stormwater fees from other areas in the commonwealth are to address pollution problems and water quality, not water quantity, which is the issue in the Lake Shenandoah watershed.
But the idea of having a fee in place was nothing new to residents as the discussion started nearly two years ago after heavy rain hit the area in May and June 2018, causing heavy flooding.
During a work session in July 2018, former Supervisor Pablo Cuevas directed County Administrator Stephen King to assemble a group to study improvements and funding.
At the time, the county was looking at federal funding and drainage and flooding district fees. The districts would be similar to water and sewer sanitary districts, and the county could impose varying fees depending on the area. The money would go into a dedicated fund for improvements.
To provide an idea of the possible scope of work, Armstrong said in 2018 it would take $2.73 million to make all the recommended improvements in the Lake Shenandoah watershed. If the cost was spread over the area’s 1,200 homes, each household would pay $2,275.
If the county took a 10-year approach, homeowners would pay $18.95 a month and $227.50 per year.
Armstrong’s cost estimate didn’t include ongoing maintenance costs, which would add another 10 to 20% of the total.
At the time, Kyger didn’t appear to be opposed to the fees, saying “We do that all the time.”
On Wednesday, Kyger said the Lake Shenandoah watershed stormwater issue is a “life-safety issue,” and the authority is going to move forward “some way, some how.”
The next meeting of the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority has yet to be determined.
