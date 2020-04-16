TIMBERVILLE -- Past the train tracks off North Main Street are a set of love letters perched on the hillside, and every few months the theme of the letters changes.
Chris Coffman is the maintenance supervisor for the town of Timberville and oversees a department of six employees who are the creative masterminds for the rotating love letters.
“It started out as a fun project,” Coffman said. “I didn’t think it would be a big deal.”
When the Timberville Christmas Village came to town in 2018, a Christmas-themed set of love letters came with it. When the Christmas Village was over, Coffman said, the love letters needed a new home and were eventually placed off North Main Street in February 2019.
With a new home, the maintenance team created a heart to be placed on the letters for Valentine’s Day, which led to the rotating theme of the letters.
During March 2019, the crew crafted a four-leaf clover. As different holidays and events came along, so came new themes, including an Easter egg for Easter, a sign thanking Timberville police for National Police Week, traffic cones for National Public Works Week, a graduation cap to celebrate the graduating class at Broadway High School and many more.
“We’ve probably changed it close to 15 times,” Coffman said. “My favorite was the beach theme we had for the summer.”
Coffman said Timberville is the only town locally with rotating love letters, but noted that in the future the maintenance crew may have to design something more permanent.
“We just wanted to be different,” Coffman said.
The changing themes have attracted people from across the commonwealth and outside the state, according to Coffman, who said the love letters are a popular place to take photos.
“We are just trying to brighten somebody's day,” he said. “Everybody is kind of looking to what comes next. ... It's not just a love sign.”
