Longtime Rockingham County Commissioner of Revenue Lowell Barb died Friday at the age of 67, county officials said.
Barb, a 1972 graduate of Broadway High School, would have turned 68 on Nov. 9.
“From my front porch in Bridgewater, Va., ... I am told of the sudden passing of a friend and local government official Lowell Barb,” Rockingham County Supervisor Bill Kyger wrote on Facebook around 8 a.m. Friday. “I ask that prayers of comfort be sent up to Lowell’s wife and family.”
Barb was first elected as commissioner of revenue in 2008. Barb filled former Commissioner of Revenue Richard Connellee’s seat after his passing in 2007.
Before that, Barb oversaw real estate work in the commissioner’s office, where he had been working since 1996.
“We lost a dedicated public servant and a good friend,” Kyger said.
Once elected commissioner of revenue, Barb ran unopposed for three terms. He began serving his fourth term in 2019.
Kyger said he had known Barb for 12 to 15 years.
“He was one of our band’s biggest fans,” said Kyger, who plays bass guitar for Standing Room Only. “It’s so sad because it’s so sudden.”
Pablo Cuevas, who served nearly 30 years on the Board of Supervisors before retiring in 2019, said Barb was someone who was always there for people.
“His office was always open,” he said. “We are going to miss him. He did a good job for a long time.”
County Attorney Thomas Miller said he, on behalf of the Board of Supervisors, will be filing a petition to the Rockingham County Circuit Court to call for a special election during the 2021 General Election.
The candidate who is elected during the special election will serve the remainder of Barb’s term, which will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.
Until then, Miller said the court will appoint an interim commissioner of revenue to serve.
