Elkton’s former town manager now has a job on the other side of the mountain.
Greg Lunsford, 53, of Harrisonburg, has been named Greene County’s director of water and sewer, according to a press release from Greene County.
Lunsford, who started his new job Wednesday, will be responsible for developing a team to operate the Greene County Water and Sewer Department as it transitions out of the Rapidan Sewer Authority.
“It’s very exciting to have the opportunity to build this department from scratch and the opportunity to provide Greene County with safe and reliable water and sewer infrastructure,” Lunsford said in a statement.
According to the press release, Greene County has been a member of the Rapidan Sewer Authority since 1969, along with Madison and Orange counties. In May, the Rapidan Sewer Authority accepted Greene County’s withdrawal from the project.
Lunsford was Elkton’s town manager for the past two years before being fired by Town Council on June 20. Greene County officials noted Lunsford’s involvement with a water system upgrade in Elkton.
“We’re excited to have Greg Lunsford join our team,” Mark Taylor, Greene County administrator, said in a statement. “Greg is a proven manager. He is an approachable leader with a real passion for customer service.”
Lunsford grew up in Tennessee and joined the U.S. Army for four years as part of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in criminal justice administration and political science. While there, he served in the Tennessee National Guard.
Before moving to Virginia, Lunsford worked in the Ocean Reef Public Safety Department in Key Largo, Fla., and then as an assistant community manager for Ocean Reef.
