BRIDGEWATER — In a matter of minutes, Madeleine Albright filled Bridgewater College’s Cole Hall with laughter and applause, and captivated a crowd of more than 100 people with her remarks on foreign policy and diplomatic affairs.
Albright, the country’s first female secretary of state and a seven-time New York Times bestselling author, visited the college Wednesday to share her life experiences as part of the first Endowed Lecture Series since March 2020.
The event, “In Conversation with Madeleine Albright,” was moderated by Bridgewater College President David Bushman, who described Albright as an “insatiable conversationalist” and a “role model for many.”
But between the political storytelling, there was one detail Bushman couldn’t help but point out during their conversation — her pin.
The gold pin featured an interpretation of the great seal, featuring an eagle and shield with blue, white and red stones. The pin stood out against her deep maroon jacket and was larger than the microphone attached to her collar.
For nearly 30 years, Albright used pins and brooches as a way of visually delivering a message. Her accessory of choice went hand in hand with her diplomatic career, and in 2009, was the subject of one of many memoirs — “Read My Pins: Stories From A Diplomat’s Jewel Box.”
“I clearly love jewelry,” Albright said.
As with any question Albright was asked Wednesday, a story was to follow.
Appointed ambassador to the United Nations in 1993, Albright said she was in charge of making sure a series of sanctions against Iraq stayed in place. A paper in Baghdad compared her to an “unparalleled serpent.”
“So, I had a snake pin and I started wearing it whenever we talked about Iraq,” she said.
As the only woman on the National Security Council, Albright said she decided to buy more jewelry to depict whatever she thought was going to happen on any given day.
“On good days, I wore flowers and butterflies and balloons, and on bad days I wore spiders and a lot of bugs,” she said.
Albright’s pins became tied with foreign policy stories, she said, and made “foreign policy less boring.”
Born in Prague, Czechoslovakia, Albright immigrated to the United States in 1948 and became a U.S. citizen in 1957, according to the U.S. Department of State’s Office of the Historian.
Albright said she faced challenges as a woman working in a largely male-dominated field.
“Women really do have to work twice as hard,” she said. “It was clear I had to work harder, but I had the support of the president.”
Under President Bill Clinton, Albright was appointed to the United Nations and was named secretary of state in 1997, becoming the highest-ranking woman in the history of the U.S. government at the time.
On May 29, 2012, Albright received the nation’s highest civilian honor — the Presidential Medal of Freedom — from President Barack Obama.
Bushman asked Albright for her perspective on what the country has learned following the end of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
Albright said it is important to know who the decision-makers are because everyone is a product of their backgrounds, as well as asking what is trying to be achieved.
Albright said every country makes decisions based on five factors — objective, subjective, relationship in any government and how it works, budget in bureaucratic politics and the role of individuals.
“It is very important in diplomacy to understand your five factors, but to also know what the five factors are for the countries sitting across from you,” she said.
In closing, Bushman asked about Albright’s literary career and her motivation to publish her memoirs.
Since 2003, Albright has published nine books, with her latest “Hell and Other Destinations” released in April 2020.
Albright said she believes public officials have a responsibility to write their memoirs and to do so when not angry.
Albright said the book she learned the most was from “The Mighty and The Almighty” due to its religious focus, and the hardest book to write was “Fascism: A Warning” because of the message she was trying to deliver.
Bridgewater College plans to host environmentalist Jeff Corwin on Nov. 10 and novelist James McBride on Jan. 18 as a continuation of the Endowed Lecture Series.
