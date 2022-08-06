Members of the Rockingham County Technical Rescue Team work to rescue a man who had fallen off a rock outcropping at Shenandoah National Park on Friday. According to park spokesperson Claire Comer, the man was found at the park’s Loft Mountain Campground in SNP’s South District by park staff Friday just before 9 a.m. It appeared the 53-year-old man had fallen 20 feet, Comer said. The Rockingham County Technical Rescue Team assisted park staff in retrieval. According to the county’s department of fire and rescue, he was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Comer did not have an update on the person’s condition Friday afternoon.