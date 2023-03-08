The man who fatally shot himself following a short pursuit with police on Interstate 81 Tuesday was suspected of a shooting — killing his wife and injuring their 19-year-old son in Waterbury earlier that morning, Connecticut police said.
The Waterbury, Conn. police department said that officers were dispatched to investigate a disturbance at about 5:15 a.m. at 100 Mark Lane in Waterbury. When police arrived, they found Catherine Roberts, 45, dead.
Police said Roberts' 19-year-old son, Solomon Roberts Jr., had also been shot, and was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.
The suspect was identified by police as Solomon Roberts Sr., 44. Police said Solomon was the Catherine's estranged husband.
The Waterbury Police Department issued a "be on the lookout" for Roberts Sr. at approximately 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. Shortly after, a Rockingham County sheriff's deputy spotted the vehicle Roberts Sr. was driving, a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, at the 262 mile marker on I-81.
Officers then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, which stopped on the right should of I-81 southbound near the 257 mile marker, VSP said.
VSP said that officers attempted to communicate with Roberts Sr., and as they approached the vehicle, they heard one single gunshot from inside the vehicle. Further investigation confirmed Roberts Sr. had fired a single round and died almost immediately, VSP said.
A firearm was recovered from inside the vehicle, police said. Law enforcement did not discharge their firearms.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson previously stated that the vehicle Roberts Sr. was driving had a South Carolina license plate. The sheriff said Roberts Sr. was believed to be heading to South Carolina.
The incident shut down southbound lanes of I-81 between Harrisonburg and Mauzy for a period of time Tuesday.
