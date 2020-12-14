Creating an operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year always presents questions and unknowns as different funding sources are approved at the local, state and federal levels. But developing a school budget during a pandemic is creating even more unknowns, said Cheryl Mast, chief financial officer for Rockingham County Public Schools.
In the next few months, Mast will be putting together a 2021-22 operating budget based on funding sources and expected expenditures, as well as any new requests that can be accommodated.
While the procedures and timeline for putting together this newest budget will look similar to years past, Mast said there are more unknowns than usual both for the current budget and when it comes to developing the next budget.
One of the biggest unknowns, the answer to which will greatly inform the development of next year’s budget, is whether the state will hold the division harmless for the drop in enrollment that occurred this year as a result of COVID-19.
State funding is greatly based on the number of students enrolled in the division, the average daily membership. For each student, the school division receives a certain amount of money. County officials budgeted this year for an enrollment of 11,400. However, due to more families deciding to home-school or enroll in private school amid the pandemic, enrollment is more like 11,000, Mast said.
This would represent a significant drop in state funding for the current year. However, it is possible that the state will give the school division the funding it budgeted for, as the drop in enrollment is a direct result of the pandemic.
If the state gives the division the money it budgeted for, it would make it safer for the school division to budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year with the number of students the division hopes to have next fall, theoretically if families feel safe sending their kids to school as they once did.
“Depending on how COVID unfolds, will 400 return or not?” Mast said.
The General Assembly will decide on this matter when it convenes next year.
Another question is how much money Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget will include for the school division next year. That will be answered later this month when the budget is released and the Virginia Department of Education works through the numbers and informs school divisions what they could expect in state funding if the General Assembly adopts the governor’s budget.
By March Mast should have a pretty clear picture of the funding expectations at the local, state and federal level, and with the help of Superintendent Oskar Scheikl and other members of senior staff, put together a proposed budget to present to the School Board.
