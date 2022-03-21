BRIDGEWATER -- If the turnout for Saturday's Mario Kart tournament at the Sipe Center is any indication, love of the game originally launched in 1992 for Super Nintendo is alive and well.
The tournament, which featured the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe edition, was the second time the town of Bridgewater has hosted a bracket-style competition to see who can race through a series of tracks with the fastest time.
Kim Newman, parks coordinator for the town of Bridgewater, said the tournament was originally held before the pandemic and the turnout proved that interest was strong.
"We've always wanted to bring it back," Newman said.
"The tournament went really well," Newman said. "It was great to see the contestants having fun and cheering for each other. The Sipe Center is an ideal location for this type of tournament and I’m glad we were able to plan and host such a popular event."
There were 20 people signed up to compete Saturday, but the total attendance was more. The event was held in the Sipe Center's theater.
Four contestants took turns competing, and the top two after a round proceeded to the next round.
The tournament lasted about three hours. At the end of the day only one contestant could take the top prize of $100. Second place received $50 and third place received $25.
Newman said the Sipe Center is the perfect location for a family-inclusive event such as a Mario Kart tournament, and the popularity of such transcends generations.
"It’s a family-friendly game and that has been around for years. A lot of parents played it when they were kids and now they get to experience the game with their children," Newman said.
Alejandro Gregg took first place in the tournament, followed by Jacobo Gregg in second and Phoenix Johnson in third.
