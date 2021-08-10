As Rockingham County School Board Chairwoman Renee Reed attempted to get Monday’s meeting underway, an unmasked member of the audience stood up and said, “I have an announcement to make. If you wearing a mask, take it off. We are Americans.”
The outburst led to raucous applause, laughter and a chant of, “We won’t cave.”
Monday’s regular meeting was held at Spotswood High School. Approximately 300 to 400 people were in attendance. It was standing room only. Due to the large crowd and the inability to social distance, attendees were asked wear masks, which were made available to them.
Many went without masks and mocked attempts made by Reed to have them put one on. Reed even made a secondary location available for attendees to watch the meeting without masks to protect public health. Reed said they would be allowed back into the auditorium to speak when their turn was called. A number of children who do not have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine were in attendance.
No one left the auditorium and a number of people claimed “segregation.”
It took Reed several minutes to get the crowd under control to be able to start the meeting.
One of the first items on the agenda was an update on COVID-19 in the area, research and the latest legal parameters that dictate mask-wearing.
Despite some state and national organizations saying that masks could be optional months ago, almost every organization has gone back and said that due to the delta variant and the rise in cases nationally, plus the lack of research on how the delta variant affects children, masks should be required in schools this fall.
However, a new legal precedent might make the mask policy a more clear one, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said. Senate Bill 1303 states that all school divisions must offer in-person learning this fall. It also states that school divisions must adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Currently, CDC guidelines say that masks should be required at all school levels.
Scheikl has been in contact with local legislators and legal counsel and as it stands now, guidance suggests that legally, masks cannot be optional at this point.
“That’s it. That’s what the law requires,” Scheikl said. He added that the division is going to continue listening to legal counsel on the topic.
Scheikl added that some factors that could make masks optional in the future are legal ramifications, reduced community spread, the vaccine becoming available for all age groups, and further research into how the variant affects school-aged children.
“If a kid gets sick and we are given a lawsuit and we didn’t follow the law, we have no protection,” Scheikl said.
Harrisonburg School Board unanimously approved requiring mask-wearing at a meeting last week based on a number of factors, including Senate Bill 1303, which was backed by Gov. Ralph Northam.
why not have the students carry a lucky penny in their pockets? it provides the exact same protection from covid as wearing a mask does.
