The Stonewall Terrace Recreation Center at Massanutten Resort has changed its name to Massanutten Family Entertainment Center — a move months in the making.
The center is home to a go-kart track, two 18-hole mini-golf courses, bumpers cars, bungy dome and the famous LOVE sign. The center is part of the resort, which features an indoor and outdoor waterpark, ski and adventure park area, two golf courses and shopping and recreation options.
Philip Hadded, activities director, said Tuesday that the reason for the name change was because Stonewall Terrace “simply didn’t translate to what we offer the public.”
“I wanted a more self-descriptive name showing we provide a family experience,” he said. “It wasn’t for any kind of sensitivity.”
Massanutten Administrator Carter Miller said in a press release that Hadded approached him with the idea, adding that, “the timing was perfect, and the Board agreed.”
Hadded said in an interview Wednesday that name change indicates where the center is going.
“The name change is not only a more descriptive term, but points to where we are heading,” he said. “We have also been getting more involved with the chamber of commerce, local businesses and nonprofits as part of our increased focus to be a community resource to the surrounding communities.”
With the goal to expand its reach, Hadded said having a more accurate name would meet that goal as the new moniker describes where the center is located and specifies that it is for the entire family.
“It is something for all ages,” he said. “Family entertainment centers are a known type of offering in the entertainment industry, and that is the direction we are building towards in the future. We want to communicate that we have something for every member of the family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.