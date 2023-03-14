MASSANUTTEN — The Massanutten Property Owners Association encouraged its owners to attend the upcoming meetings held by the Massanutten Public Service Corporation and ask the company to explain itself, as the county continues to try to take over the water and wastewater system on the Massanutten Mountain.
"Since [the Massanutten Public Service Corporation] has resisted the requested improvements and been unwilling to engage in any negotiations, a future decision on the County beginning condemnation proceedings is imminent," said Daryl Borgquist, board president of the Massanutten Property Owners Association and Bradford Dyjak, the organization's administrator, in a statement. "That's why it's disingenuous at best for [the Massanutten Public Service Corporation] to now schedule 'Town Hall Meetings' after the County’s actions and after decades of routine rate increases."
The town hall meetings are scheduled for March 15 in the Stewart Room at the Massanetta Springs Conference Center and March 16 at 6 p.m. at the Massanutten Resort Conference Center.
Rockingham County offered the company a $25.8 million bona fide offer to purchase the water and wastewater system on the Massanutten Mountain, which the company declined. The property owners association and Great Eastern Resort Corp. — the owners of Massanutten Resort — support the proposed acquisition.
The board of supervisors authorized county administrator Stephen King to make the offer which was based off a third-party appraisal. County officials have said they'd only proceed with the support of ratepayers on the mountain.
The company has stated repeatedly the system is not for sale and it will defend its right to do business. It has made investments to improve the system and will continue to do so, company representatives said.
Borgquist, a property owner, reiterated in an interview that only the people in the area of the Massanutten Water and Sewer Authority will pay for the cost and acquisition of the facility. Common issues homeowners have had with the company, Borgquist said, not only include the high rates, but also water pressure and issues with leaks.
"As noted at the time, [the county's intent to acquire] was ... crucial to provide future relief from constant rate increases, lack of proper investment into system improvements, repetitive water leaks and pressure issues," the statement from the Massanutten Property Owners Association said.
Because a negotiated settlement is not expected, the board of supervisors will then consider authorizing staff to file a condemnation petition in the circuit court.
The property owners association's statement said regardless of the potential legal proceedings, "ratepayers still deserve answers to how service-related issues will be addressed, capital investments made in chronically under-funded and aging infrastructure, and why the only answer by [the Massanutten Public Service Corporation] is to repeatedly press for exorbitant rate increases."
"While on the other hand, County-operated systems are perfectly capable of providing superior service at a fraction of the cost and without the constant rate increases," Massanutten Property Owners Association's statement continued.
The statement said residents should ask why the company won't resolve the matter and negotiate a fair market offer with the county and why the company is only now holding town hall meetings.
It also said to ask if the company is spending ratepayer funds on "this expensive misinformation PR campaign," and if the company can promise no new rate increases for the next few years.
Other questions include why a comprehensive capital replacement plan hasn't been presented to rate payers.
In a previous interview, company representatives said rates reflect what it costs to run the system.
The company's legal counsel, Joe Conner, said Tuesday that the company will respond to the questions raised by the property owners' association during the meetings. The county offered an "unrealistically low amount," Conner said, and ultimately the purchase price will be determined after a legal process.
He said the goals of the town hall meetings are to provide factual information regarding the system and the flaws in the county's analysis. The company also hopes individual homeowners in Massanutten will be allowed to vote on whether or not the property owners association should support the county's effort to condemn the system.
