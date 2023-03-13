MASSANUTTEN — The Massanutten Public Service Corporation has declined Rockingham County's offer to purchase the water and sewer system on the Massanutten Mountain.
In a letter dated March 9 addressed to County Administrator Stephen King, Massanutten Public Service Corporation's attorney Joe Conner informed the county that the company is declining the offer. The county sent a $25.8 million bona fide offer to the company Feb. 7.
John Mastracchio of Raftelis Financial Consultants, Inc. conducted the appraisal. The county has advanced $385,000 to the authority for engineers, appraisers and lawyers, and anticipates spending up to $1 million.
"The County's appraisal fails to accurately reflect the fair market value of the system, which is substantially more than $25.8 million," the company's letter said. "While the Company is hopeful that the County will do the right thing and end this ill-advised, hostile takeover of a private business, should the County proceed with filing a condemnation action, the Company looks forward to presenting the issue of fair market value to a jury for a final determination."
The Massanutten Public Service Corporation will hold two town hall meetings this week, scheduled for March 15 at 6 p.m. in the Stewart Room at the Massanetta Springs Conference Center, and March 16 at 6 p.m. at the Massanutten Resort Conference Center.
The Resolutions
The county's resolution — passed in January — states that for years, Massanutten Mountain property owners have urged the county to take over the water and sewer system. Issues raised include increases in water and sewer rates, infrastructure concerns, service disruptions and dissatisfaction with responsiveness to problems. Monthly bills for residential customers on the mountain are three-and-a-half to four times more than bills sent to typical residential customers by water and sewer services statewide.
The Massanutten Property Owners Association's Board of Directors endorsed the county's intent to purchase the system on Jan. 21. Great Eastern Resort Corp. — the owners of Massanutten Resort — also support the proposed acquisition.
County officials have said they would only proceed with condemnation if it was supported by Massanutten ratepayers. Only the people in the area of the authority will pay for the acquisition, operation and maintenance of the system.
The company has stated repeatedly the system is not for sale and it will defend its right to do business.
"The Company is committed to providing safe, reliable service to the Massanutten residents at just and reasonable rates determined by the State Corporation Commission," Conner's letter said. "Government regulation (rather than hostile takeovers) of public utilities protects consumers."
The Money
The company claims no financial modeling or projections from the county have been provided to them. The letter excerpts an email from King to Bradford Dyjak, Massanutten Property Owners Association Administrator, County Attorney Tom Miller, and assistant county administrators Trish Davidson and Casey Armstrong which reads: "We're doing some projections to see how the borrowing associated with that purchase price along with operational expenses translates into water and sewer rates and connection fees. If we end up going through a court process, the numbers could change."
The company's letter states it made a FOIA request to the county Feb. 22, seeking documents containing financial analyses or projections prepared by or for the board of supervisors regarding the acquisition of the water and sewer system on the mountain. Miller responded March 7, the letter said, and he wrote there were no public records responsive to that portion of the request.
King said in an interview the county has done internal projections and that they're working papers. Debt service on $25.8 million plus the county’s estimated costs to operate the system are projected to total no more than what Massanutten property owners pay now in monthly bills, according to county officials.
Conner's letter said to the company's knowledge, the county hasn't commissioned a rate study. The company has, and assuming a purchase price of $25.8 million and a 50% reduction in operations costs, "there is no room for rate reduction for customer rates under County ownership," the letter said.
King's said previously the county's practice is to apply the same monthly usage rates to all customers, and it anticipates doing the same for the Massanutten Water and Sewer Authority service area.
Dana Hill, Massanutten Public Service Corporation president, said in an interview that current rates reflect what it takes to run the system. Rates are approved by the State Corporation Commission, and the water delivered to customers exceeds quality standards set by state and federal authorities.
The Massanutten Public Service Corporation invested more than $4.5 million in the system since 2020, according to the company.
Hill's stated previously the company is committed to providing the best service it can to its customers. He has said that last year, the Massanutten Public Service Corporation received 77 service or quality-related calls — 3.6% of its total customer base — and those concerns were addressed quickly.
"From 2022-2025 the Company plans to spend at least ($1.3 million) annually on capital improvements to the system," the letter said. "To the Company's knowledge, the County has not undertaken and/or commissioned a capital expenditure planning study, despite such study being integral to the proper management of a utility system."
King has said that if acquired, the county has the economy and scale to operate the system.
Conner's letter said in 2019, Great Eastern Resort Corp. lobbied Virginia legislature to pass Senate Bill 1427 that restructured rates "to its benefit."
"This bill directly resulted in an increase of at least 13% in residential rates in the Company's 2021 rate case," the letter said. "The Company was not consulted and did not support Great Eastern's lobbying efforts. But for Great Eastern's legislation residential rates would be 13% lower today. Because no rate study has been produced for Massanutten residents, it is unclear whether the County intends to increase rates disproportionately for residential customers."
Representing Great Eastern Resort during a Dec. 14 public hearing, attorney Quinton Callahan said Great Eastern is the system’s largest user, and the purchase of the facility should lead to savings for all.
As the largest user, Great Eastern incurs major costs to appear before the State Corporation Commission in an attempt to ensure fair rates every time there is a rate increase case, Callahan said Dec. 14. County control of the facilities will provide stability for all ratepayers, he said.
The Discussions
Conner's letter states "all voices should be heard on a decision of this magnitude."
It cites the Massanutten Property Owners Association’s Jan. 21 meeting where someone asked if all property owners would get the opportunity to vote on the county condemning the system.
"The homeowner was told by an MPOA board member that the MPOA board was elected by residents and that the MPOA board, alone, would be making the decision in its sole discretion, without a vote of all the property owners in Massanutten," the letter said. "The board of supervisors would be well-served to request the MPOA hold a vote, permitting all property owners to have a say in a decision that will saddle individual homeowners with a massive debt payable over a term of (presumably) 30 years, plus the cost of continued operations and capital improvements."
The letter also said the county hasn't been willing to discuss other options available to address concerns.
"The Company firmly believes that candid discussions between the county and the company will prove more beneficial to its customers and the board of supervisors' constituents than litigation. Both the county and the board of the Massanutten Water and Sewer Authority have acknowledged that litigation will be costly; in the end, litigation could result in a determination that just compensation requires a much higher purchase price that would negatively impact Massanutten residents," the letter said.
King said in an interview that because the rates are so high, there are no other options other than to proceed with condemnation.
The Legal Course
Miller has said previously that a much higher purchase price determined by the court would then require a larger bond issuance on the county’s end, resulting in higher monthly bills. It's then that Massanutten water and sewer users will decide if they want to pay higher monthly bills to the authority to purchase the system or continue to pay rates the company sets.
If the county begins litigation but withdraws, Massanutten water and sewer users would have to pay the company’s costs and expenses of litigation, Miller has said.
All legal costs could potentially be $5 million.
Miller's said previously the company claims government appraisers — including the appraiser the county used — must not know much about appraising water and sewer systems because the courts in the cases the company cited handed out judgements of higher values. In those cases, the company’s appraiser was farther off on the high side of the court’s value than the government’s appraiser was low, Miller has said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.