McGAHEYSVILLE -- This summer will be a livelier one than the last at Massanutten Resort.
After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down events beginning in March of 2020, the resort is looking to safely bring back area residents and tourists for a summer and fall of festivals.
Last year, Massanutten held some virtual events to keep some fundraising efforts going. For example, fireworks were still held at the resort for the Fourth of July and were broadcast virtually. All of the proceeds that Massanutten makes from summer and fall events goes to different area organizations, such as the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA and the McGaheysville and Elkton fire and rescue departments, said Sarah Elson, director of business relations for Massanutten Resort.
That's why it was important this year to host events and fundraising efforts, as long as it could be done safely.
Normally, the first event of the season is ValleyFest, which is usually held Memorial Day weekend. However, the end of May still seemed too soon to hold a vendor-heavy event that also included wine and beer tastings, Elson said. This is the 20th anniversary of ValleyFest, and it has been moved to a weekend in September.
Therefore, the first event to be held at Massanutten is Summer Jam, which is a large concert event, on July 3.
Elson said parameters will be in place to make sure everyone socially distances. And because it is a concert and not a vendor event where people are roaming and interacting at close distance, it seemed like the perfect event to get people used to larger scale gatherings once again.
After that is ValleyFest in September, and rounding out the season will be Fall Fest on Oct. 9. Elson said resort officials feel comfortable with having big events in September and October, even ones with vendors and close distance, as most of the population will be vaccinated at that point.
"Safety is our No. 1 priority," Elson said. "But it is important for these organizations that we continue fundraising efforts. It's good for the community."
