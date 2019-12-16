The Massanutten Resort WaterPark will turn 14 years old Thursday, and to celebrate the resort announced Sunday the outdoor WaterPark will be expanding just in time for the summer season.
Expected to start construction early 2020, the outdoor WaterPark will go under an 88,000-square-foot expansion, with a completion date targeted for late June or early July 2020.
"We are thrilled to have the support of the local community for this exciting new expansion project," said Dana Staniunas, director of recreation at Massanutten Resort, in a press release. "It's a win-win for everyone, most of all for our guests and for the region. Massanutten has provided millions of rides and memories to guests since 2006, and we look forward to continuing that tradition with these new outdoor experiences."
The expansion will include four new outdoor attractions, bathhouse, outdoor bar, a gathering and observation area and an enhanced kiddie area.
New features will join the existing attractions, including the Rockingham Racer downhill water slide, White Caps Wave Pool and the Splash-A-Nutten splash pad and activity pool.
The new outdoor attractions will consist of two inner tube slides and one reverse free-fall slide that provides a “zero gravity sensation of weightlessness,” according to the website.
To help with the naming of the new slides, the resort has started a “Name That Slide” contest where people can submit name entries by Feb. 29. All submissions should fit in with the Shenandoah Valley/Ski Resort theme of existing attractions.
Entries can be submitted online at https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/03f91f2acadf45e7be8cb3b9079fb432
The winner will receive two annual WaterPark passes that can be used throughout 2020.
WaterPark Annual Passes are available at 50% until Feb. 7. Standard rate ranges from $390-$280.
Admission rates for the WaterPark during the summer are $40 for general admission and $27 for those under 42 inches tall.
The Massanutten indoor and outdoor water park opened in 2006, featuring five pools, eight waterslides, an adventure river, kiddie play area and a water play structure with interactive elements and a 528-gallon dumping bucket, according to a press release.
The WaterPark opens on Memorial Day weekend and runs through Labor Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.