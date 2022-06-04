Three proposed projects in the eastern part of Rockingham County will be considered by the Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Great Eastern Waterpark, LLC, is requesting to merge two master plans to allow for a 4-acre, large-scale ground mount solar facility behind the resort’s indoor water park.
Massanutten Resort is owned by Great Eastern Resort Associates.
The parcel is located on Adventure Drive, southeast of the Bloomer Springs Road and Resort Drive intersection. It is zoned for planned commercial development.
The Planning Commission was originally scheduled to hear the request May 3, but it was postponed because Great Eastern requested more time.
The proposed solar array will provide energy directly to Massanutten Resort Water Park, according to county documents. Great Eastern agreed to establish a vegetated buffer, using the current native surroundings.
County staff recommended approval, writing in the case report, “The solar facility addition to the existing Waterpark and approved hotel and sales office would have minimal visual impact on the surrounding area with the interior location and vegetative buffer, would not increase traffic generation, and would not require additional water and sewer service.”
In March, Massanutten Resort announced it was planning to add three solar panel arrays, contributing to its sustainability efforts. This proposed array is the only large-scale array, the others are on resort property rooftops.
In a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Massanutten Resort Director of Operations Mike Shiflet said energy from the facility will account for half of the water park’s electricity. The solar farm will produce more than 1.9 million kilowatt hours per year.
Great Eastern rezoned seven parcels to Planned Commercial Development in 2003 to create the Village Festival, a recreational and commercial facility. The plan approved uses for an indoor and outdoor water park, an outdoor activity and play area, and a hotel, restaurant, retail store, outdoor theater, and a reception and timeshare sales center, according to county documents.
In 2008, Great Eastern separated the southern-most parcel into a new master plan, called Massanutten Station, which held most of the retail and general commercial areas, according to county documents. Later that year, officials revised the Massanutten Water Park section of the Village Festival Master Plan to add a 100-foot stealth flagpole outside the Water Park building for cellular phone services, and separated the waterpark facility into Massanutten Waterpark Master Plan.
Penn Laird Townhouses
Faris Al Anbari is requesting to rezone 2.33 acres on Bear Crossing Court, on the south side of U.S. 33 in Penn Laird, to a residential district.
Across the street, Hayder Shahadha is requesting to rezone 2 acres of land to a residential district.
Both parcels were rezoned from agricultural to residential use in 2003, with the condition that there would be no more than 16 units on the property. The land was later subdivided into 12 lots, called Givenchy Commons.
In 2008, four of the lots were rezoned to business; and four other lots were rezoned to business the following year.
Anbari said, if rezoned, he would restrict the property’s use to 13 options: most of which include residential housing, such as a duplex or townhome. Other uses include a medical center, offices, community center, spa, fitness center or daycare.
Additionally, Anbari would agree to maintain the treeline between the lots and U.S. 33, and would build a sidewalk.
A proposal of Shadhadha’s property feature four proposed townhome-style apartments, each with four units. Shadhadha said a property owner’s association, or a management firm, will oversee all areas outside of the existing units.
County staff recommended approval for both requests, citing its consistency with the comprehensive plan.
