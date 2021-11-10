The “Harry Potter” book series is one of the most popular of the young adult genre of all time. Naturally, many students have dreamed of attending Hogwarts and getting sorted into one of four magical houses.
Students at McGaheysville Elementary School got to live that reality this year.
Before the pandemic, the idea was created as a way to bring together students of all age groups.
Normally, elementary school students don’t really see or interact with students outside of their own grade level or classroom.
But the idea to sort students into houses, not by personality trait like in the “Harry Potter” books, was a way for students at all grade levels to do projects together, said Leslie Kapuchuck, principal at McGaheysville Elementary.
“They learn that they have their house, their greater school community and then their community at large,” Kapuchuck said.
Students were sorted into one of four houses — River House, Massanutten Mountain House, Red Oak House or Black Eagle House. At a kickoff last week, students gathered with their house and practiced their house cheer, Kapuchuck said.
To continue the festivities, students will be participating in a “housewarming” event, where they compete to see who can bring in more warm weather items, which will be distributed to families in the community in need of such items this winter.
“We want to teach them that even though they get taken care of by mom and dad, they can take care of people too,” Kapuchuck said.
This is just one of a number of community service projects that the students and their houses will participate in throughout the year. Within the school, students will have book buddies, which will pair younger students with older students in their house, and the houses will work on STEM projects together as well.
“We want to show kids how important is to have that sense of community and caring for someone,” Kapuchuck said. “They can be the givers of kindness.”
