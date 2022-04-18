A Rockingham County man has died after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 340 Sunday night.
At around 8 p.m., Benjamin D. Hill, 45, of McGaheysville, was driving his 2004 Ford F-150 north on U.S. 340 near Port Republic Road and failed to maneuver a curve, running off the right side of the road, according to the Virginia State Police.
Police said Hill then overcorrected, ran off the right side of the road again, and overturned his vehicle.
Hill was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to VSP. He died at the scene due to his injuries.
VSP is investigating.
