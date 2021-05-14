Janice Wille has seen a lot of trends, technology, students, activities, tests, principals and colleagues come and go. But there are still some memories that stand out so vividly they could have been yesterday.
Wille, a first-grade teacher at McGahesville Elementary School, remembers the mimeograph machine in her classroom, which printed copies of worksheets with a wheel and handle that came out slightly damp. She remembers the compulsion she and her students had to smell the paper after it was printed.
She remembers making tie-dye T-shirts for Earth Day, an activity that generations of McGaheysville students associate with the first grade. Wille has been doing it for 25 years.
The 40-year veteran of the classroom remembers being named teacher of the year, but when this is brought up she scoffs about it and honestly can’t even remember the year that happened, she says. But she does remember having to talk about her philosophy of teaching when she was up for the honor: “A love of learning ... self-esteem and confidence are the biggest gifts you can give.”
Wille has been teaching at McGaheysville Elementary School in first grade for 35 years. She spent five years in Richmond County in the Northern Neck, where she met her husband, who followed his love for the Shenandoah Valley back to Rockingham County.
Wille never thought about leaving once she arrived. In fact, many teachers are “lifers,” including Michele Sheffer, a kindergarten teacher who has been there for 30 years. There are also another two teachers who have over 20 years.
“It’s a small school. The faculty and staff are like family,” Wille said. In fact, Wille was pregnant with her daughter when Sheffer first came to McGaheysville Elementary School. She’d go on to teacher the 5-year-old.
“We spend so much of our time around children, we feel like we should share ourselves with each other,” Sheffer said of the teachers at McGaheysville.
Wille has taught the children of former students, but as far as she knows, hasn’t moved on to the third generation, she said with a laugh. She enjoys meeting the kids of her kids and seeing the similarities between them. When not in COVID-19 times, Wille enjoyed open houses, where parents of her soon-to-be students would come up to her and say, “I remember you.”
Wille is closing in on her 41st year of teaching, and it will be her last. It was always her goal to make it to 40. But her 40th year of teaching ended on an unfinished note when school closed on March 13, 2020, due to the pandemic. She needed another year.
But it’s not the only reason she is retiring. Wille has a new grandbaby in Kentucky and can’t wait to spend more time with her family there now that it’s safer to travel.
“It’s just time. I wanted to go out while I still loved it and was passionate about it,” she said.
She will be greatly missed among her colleagues, though, they say.
“She is the type of educator that gives 100% of herself day in and day out in order to reach each of her students,” Principal Pam Dowrey said. “Her knowledge of subject matter and her ability to meet the needs of all students are second to none.”
But it’s not only the students who benefit from her years of experience and expertise, Dowrey said. Wille has an attitude of “share what you know,” and is also willing to learn from others.
And, sometimes there is just an intangible quality about a person that is felt just as much in being present, as it is with its absence.
“Her smiling face and giggle personality will echo the halls of MES for years to come,” Dowrey said.
(2) comments
[smile] they just don’t get any better than Ms. Willie. Congratulations to her on an amazing career that made a positive impact on so many young lives!
Well done Janice, you're a finestkind teacher and a very good egg.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.