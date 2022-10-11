It was announced two weeks ago that Rockingham County Superintendent Oskar Scheikl will be retiring from his post at the end of July 2023. Scheikl has served his entire education career in Rockingham County and has been in charge of the school division since 2017.
At a School Board meeting Monday, it was by unanimous approval that board members Charlette McQuilkin and Jackie Lohr be the heads of the superintendent search committee. School Board Chair Dan Breeden cited McQuilkin's past experience in the hiring process of a superintendent for his reason to nominate McQuilkin.
School Board member Matt Cross has said on social media that he is going to ask the School Board to postpone the naming of a new superintendent until after the November 2023 election, when three board seats are up for reelection.
Prior to becoming superintendent, Scheikl served as the division’s director of information. He replaced former superintendent Carol Fenn.
A native of Salzburg, Austria, Scheikl left the University of Salzburg and came to the U.S. in 1992 after six years studying history and law. He attended James Madison University, where he received an undergraduate degree in December 1994. He later earned a doctorate in education from the University of Virginia.
He spent his professional career in Rockingham County, starting as a social studies teacher at Broadway High School in 1995. He also was a soccer coach at Broadway High School and is head coach of the Spotswood High School girls soccer team.
Scheikl taught for five years before moving to the Central Office to work as administrative software implementation specialist and was later promoted to supervisor of student information.
In July 2011, he was appointed director of information management, and oversaw the division’s digital conversion initiative, which sought to integrate technology in the classroom.
Scheikl has two daughters, who graduated from Spotswood High School.
Scheikl made the announcement about retiring during a meeting at Broadway High School, where he began his teaching career.
