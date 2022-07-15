Rockingham County officials have called for an informal meeting next week to discuss a proposed truck stop off of the Interstate 81 Mauzy exit.
Gas City LLC is requesting to rezone 31 acres just north of U.S. 11 and Mauzy Athlone Road to a business industrial district to allow for a truck stop.
The Leesburg-based business is also requesting a special-use permit with its rezoning request.
In its draft conceptual site plan, Gas City proposes a 12,000-square-foot convenience store, a 12-vehicle fuel station, eight fuel pumps for trucks, a truck repair shop and a car wash.
The rezoning request was tabled at the county’s Planning Commission meeting July 5. At that meeting, 10 people, mostly neighbors, were opposed to the proposal, while only one neighbor was in favor.
Those opposed raised concerns about the proposal’s inconsistency with the county’s comprehensive plan, a lack of public water and sewer on site, and traffic issues and safety on the interstate and surrounding roads.
Garcharan Lail, owner of Gas City, said Thursday that the franchise operates five sites in Amelia, three in Leesburg, and one each in Winchester, Luray and Front Royal. The Rockingham County site would be its 12th in Virginia.
No action will be taken at the meeting. Under the code of Virginia, governing bodies must notify the media whenever a quorum will be established.
The meeting is open to the public.
Rockingham County’s Planning Commission only offers recommendations for land use cases. If approved, the rezoning request will be brought before the Board of Supervisors for its consideration.
The informal meeting is scheduled for Monday at 3:30 p.m. in the community room at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
