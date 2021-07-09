The town of Mount Crawford announced that its first Stuff the Bus event will be held in memory of Donna Trobaugh.
Stuff the Bus is a national event that aims to collect school supplies to be distributed throughout the community. Each year, the local United Way organizes events at Walmarts in Harrisonburg, Dayton and Timberville.
This is the first time Mount Crawford has hosted its own event.
The town's Stuff the Bus event will be held Aug. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Aug. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Town Hall, located at 779 S. Main St.
Items needed include backpacks, pencils, notebooks, binders and washable markers.
Trobaugh was a graduate of Turner Ashby High School and a member of the Mount Crawford Town Council.
According to her obituary, Trobaugh died on March 6, 2020, at the age of 66 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Trobaugh retired on July 1, 2019, from Rockingham County Public Schools, where she was a bus driver and teacher's aide at Turner Ashby High School for 35 years.
To learn more, an event listing can be found on Mount Crawford's Facebook page.
— Staff Report
