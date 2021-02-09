Middle River Regional Jail has signed a contract with Pamunkey Regional Jail in Hanover to rent 30 beds for MRRJ inmates starting this week, Superintendent Jeffery Newton confirmed to the Daily News-Record on Monday.
Middle River Regional Jail will pay $50 per bed per day, bringing the total for 30 beds to $1,500 a day, according to Newton.
Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King said the county and city of Harrisonburg are responsible for paying 14.8% of the cost, which is based on their three-year bed usage. The county and city’s share is $101.35 each per day.
Newton said the transfer will happen sometime this week, and there were no MRRJ inmates at Pamunkey Regional Jail as of Monday.
The bed rental agreement comes at a time when city and county officials are discussing possibilities to expand MRRJ to address overcrowding concerns and renovations, along with the jail authority's three other members: Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.
Harrisonburg City Council is scheduled to hear a presentation regarding the expansion today from Frank Sottaceti, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County's criminal justice planner. The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will hear from Newton during Wednesday’s meeting.
The county’s presentation will be different than what was presented in January as options first outlined have either come off the table or have been re-evaluated.
“The first meeting we had we went over all the options and since then our thought has been fine-tuned,” King said.
King is chairman of the Middle River Regional Jail Authority board, which consists of representatives of the jail’s five jurisdictions.
In January, the Board of Supervisors was presented with three options that were identified from a needs assessment and facility planning study conducted by Moseley Architects. The options varied in cost, ranging from $40 million to $96.5 million.
According to Newton’s presentation included in Wednesday’s agenda, there are six new options up for consideration. The previous three options, which would have allowed for 200 to 400 additional beds, are not being considered as originally presented.
“The higher-end options are gone,” King said.
The revised plan for the expansion, which has been presented to Harrisonburg City Council, includes, according to the presentation documents:
- $4.4 million for renovations, including upgrades to the water heater and lighting for the entire facility, security in the public lobby and expansions to property storage, visitation, mental health offices, food service storage and production space and the magistrate’s office.
- $4.6 million for two sets of 24 new individual mental health cells and two day rooms for maximum-, medium- and minimum-custody inmates.
- $14.1 million for 192 minimum-custody beds across 48 dormitories and mezzanine with an outdoor recreation yard, program area and a potential work release office area for community-, minimum- or medium-custody inmates.
- $6.1 million for a 112-bed community corrections facility.
- $9 million for a one-story expansion to the existing administration support services space, which would add a new inmate medical unit, increased food service space, new inmate laundry and administrative space.
- $1.1 million for an expansion of the maintenance building
The new proposal does not address the anticipated need for 1,283 beds by 2029, according to the presentation.
King said the focus is making modifications to the existing building, adding mental health cells and adding at least 200 beds for the general population, with a budget under $40 million.
A large component to the expansion is addressing overcrowding at the jail.
The needs assessment study showed the average daily population of the jail in 2020 was 843 inmates, and it is anticipated to need 1,283 beds by 2029.
Though the jail’s website says it has a capacity of 902 inmates, the facility’s original Virginia Department of Corrections-rated capacity was 396, according to Newton’s presentation, with enough core space — such as kitchen, hot water and heating, ventilation and air conditioning — in the original construction to handle up to 150% capacity, or 600 inmates.
King said the expansion was not only to address overcrowding, but to make modifications to the facility as well.
“An increase in beds is needed to address capacity right now,” he said. “We are charged with taking care of these individuals. We are not effectively doing that right now.”
Harrisonburg City Council members have already voiced opposition to the proposal. However, if four of the other jail authority member localities approve the project, Harrisonburg will still be required to pay into it.
If the jurisdictions decide to expand the jail, construction plans could be approved by July 2022 and inmates housed by December 2023, according to the proposed project schedule.
The General Assembly will need to approve expansion plans. King said previously that the state will contribute 25% of the expansion cost, but the project was not included in Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget.
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, and Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, filed budget amendments to add the expansion project to the list of local and regional jail capital projects for which the state will provide 25% reimbursement.
The budget amendments are under consideration.
King said that if the budget amendments are not approved, the jail authority will have to decide whether to wait until next year to move forward or continue to rent beds from other jails if available.
