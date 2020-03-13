In response to staffing issues, Rockingham County Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday that after-school programs at Montevideo Middle School and Wilbur Pence Middle School will be ending as of April 30.
Kirby Dean, director of parks and recreation for the county, could not be reached for comment Thursday.
As of Feb. 26, there were 491 students enrolled in the after-school programs for the 2019-20 school year, according to staff reports. The program allows students to have the opportunity for creative, play, project and nutritional time upon the end of the school day.
After-school programs were set up at Cub Run Elementary School, John Wayland Elementary School, McGaheysville Elementary School, Peak View Elementary School, Mountain View Elementary School, John C. Myers Elementary School, Montevideo Middle School and Wilbur Pence Middle School.
Programs at all elementary schools have reached capacity, and a waitlist has been started.
While participation in the after-school programs “continue to prosper,” staffing has trickled down.
“As has been communicated recently, we have had significant staffing issues with our after-school program this year,” Dean said in a staff report. “When James Madison University, Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater [College] close for summer in early May, we lose another 25 workers from an already thin staff.”
Dean raised concerns over staffing levels during a county budget work session in February, telling the Board of Supervisors and county staff that parks and recreation employees started to pick up shifts throughout the week to help out.
Due to the “shortage of manpower,” the parks and recreation department decided to close the middle school after-school programs to allow staff to be moved elsewhere.
Dean said the department would “still be scrambling” to address the staffing issue despite eliminating the middle school programs.
It is unclear how many people would be impacted by the closure of the middle school after-school program, or how many staff members would be transferred to another location.
