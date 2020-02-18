For nearly 50 years, Bob Holton had been working for the town of Bridgewater while simultaneously becoming one of the longest serving public servants in Rockingham County.
As a new year approached, town staff suspected Holton would hang up his hat soon.
On the night of Jan. 27, Holton left notes on desks in the town office notifying staff that he would retire. By the next morning, Holton was officially a retired man, and Megan Byler was hired to succeed him as public works director.
“He was a self-effacing individual who didn’t want a whole lot of fanfare,” Mayor Ted Flory said.
Holton told the Daily News-Record in January that he wasn’t one to talk about himself and declined an interview to be featured in the newspaper’s Hometown series.
When Holton began serving as the town superintendent, Bridgewater’s population was less than 3,000. The population would nearly double throughout his 43 years as top administrator, along with the size of the town and the number of parks.
Despite 43 years of public service, he continued working for the town after retirement as the public works director and assistant superintendent, which would later be named town manager.
“He was a great superintendent and then a great teammate,” Town Manager Jay Litten said.
When Holton retired as town superintendent in 2016, Litten succeed him. Litten said it has been “well documented” that Holton was a great manager who would never be forgotten in Bridgewater.
“Few people know what a great human being he is,” Litten said. “Bob is steadfastly loyal to friends, kind to the disadvantaged and a Dr. Dolittle figure to needy animals. It is his compassion that really defines him.”
During a previous interview with the Daily News-Record in 2007, Holton was taking care of kittens, a poodle, eight turtles, a chipmunk, a squirrel and a duck named “Loose Lips.”
Holton said in 2007 that he was a “sucker for that kind of thing,” adding that “I keep ’em and help ‘em until they tell me when they’re ready to go.”
His road to Bridgewater was one of choice.
In 1973, after graduating from James Madison University, Holton was offered a teaching position at Fort Defiance High School and the town manager position at Bridgewater. Becoming a high school teacher was his dream, but he opted out.
Holton said in 2007 that he didn’t know exactly why he made that decision, but wanted a challenge and difficulties to push him.
When he started out as town superintendent, Holton focused his attention on infrastructure problems, like replacing the water lines. He would then work with Town Council to fix street drainage problems and the town’s sewer system.
In the last 13 years of his town superintendent career, he focused on upgrading parks and recreational facilities.
As new members of Town Council and staff arrived to town, Holton would be the one helping them get started.
“I remember very well when I joined Town Council and he showed me around,” Flory said. “He took me under his wing and I will never forget the courtesy he showed me. We are going to miss him.”
That courtesy was also shown to council member Jim Tongue before he was even on council.
From 2011-16, Tongue served as the pastor for Bridgewater United Methodist Church. During his time as pastor, a member of the church died, and Holton brought the police chief with him to the church to see what they could do as a town to help.
“He and the town were always ready to help,” Tongue said.
When Tongue was elected to Town Council, Holton gave him a tour of all the town facilities, including the sewer system.
“He was very proud of the water plant in town,” he said. “When you think of public servant, he is at the top of the list.”
Flory said Holton is the type of person to not only impact the town on a community level, but on a state level as well.
Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, said it was always a pleasure to work with Holton, from a business standpoint and a personal standpoint.
When Runion and his wife bought a house in Bridgewater in the early 1980s, Runion said, the sewer line at their house broke on the same day his youngest son was born.
“I had to call Bob and it was all done over the phone, but Bob took care of that,” Runion said. “That shows you the level of caring he has for everybody.”
Rockingham County Supervisor Bill Kyger, who represents Bridgewater, said Holton’s vision of building a better community was in everything he thought could be and, to a large degree, has become.
“The people of Bridgewater and of Rockingham County are greatly indebted to this man and the greater community he helped build,” Kyger said. “He was not only a colleague in civic service to our collective constituencies, he is also a dear and trusted friend. I wish him well in his retirement and will forever be indebted to his loyal and longstanding support of me.”
Litten said Holton’s 46 years of service to the people of Bridgewater was immeasurable.
“As much as anyone, he established the ‘Bridgewater way,’ a no-excuses model of service which emphasizes doing things right the first time,” he said.
