Rockingham County Public Schools is waiting to hear about a grant submitted by the sheriff’s department for funding from the state for four more school resource officers.
The sheriff’s office submitted the application during the second round of applications for the grant, and while it may still be a week or two, officials have been told informally that they are getting grant money, said RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
“We don’t know how much yet,” he said.
The grant submitted was for four SROs, which would be stationed at the county’s four middle schools. Currently there is an SRO for each high school and Rockingham Academy. The SRO for each high school also serves the feeder middle and elementary schools. However, their home office is the high school.
If Rockingham County receives grant money to hire more SROs, the sheriff’s office will advertise and hire for those positions.
At a School Board meeting in July, Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson briefed the board on this grant and advised that he doesn’t recommend that all four SROs be hired at the same time. Finding the right officer for the position of SRO can take time. Hutcheson advised hiring two at a time or even one at a time.
“Sheriff Hutcheson is a fantastic partner with the schools,” Scheikl said. “He does such a good job of really finding officers who are right for the role.”
Not every police officer is made for the role of school resource officer, while others go into the profession with that role in mind. While there is a safety component, most of the job is being in the schools, in the classroom and forming relationships with students, teachers and parents, Scheikl said.
For the past two and a half months Scheikl and other RCPS staff have been working with the sheriff’s office to revamp the current memorandum of understanding, which outlines the roles of the school staff versus the role of the school resource officer.
“We want to avoid blurring the line between a code of conduct violation and criminal behavior,” Scheikl said. The former would fall to an administrator to handle, while the latter would fall to the school resource officer.
Scheikl plans to present this new memorandum of understanding for the School Board to consider at the Sept. 12 meeting. This meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
