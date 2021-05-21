When it’s not COVID-19 times, parents have the option to opt their child out of taking Standards of Learning tests. Parents don’t need to have a reason. They can just inform the school that their child won’t be taking the test.
This can happen at all levels of school. However, high school students are required to pass a certain number of SOL tests — six for a standard diploma and nine for an advanced diploma — to graduate.
Every year, a handful of parents choose this route. SOL tests were not given last year because of the abrupt end to the school year, so the most recent data on parent opt-outs is 2019. In 2019, 96 Harrisonburg City Public Schools students and 72 Rockingham County Public Schools students were opted out of SOL tests, according to Charles Pyle, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Education.
This year, it is estimated that 30%, or roughly 1,900 students, won’t be taking SOL tests in Harrisonburg, said Pat Lintner, chief academic officer for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
Lintner surmises that this is a direct result of COVID-19 and the fact that only half of all students, or less, have been in the classroom most of the year, and parents are still wary of sending students into schools. SOL tests must be proctored and cannot be done virtually.
In fact, Lintner said he thinks the number will ultimately be higher. HCPS is in the middle of testing, and families inform the schools sometimes the day of a test that they are opting out, so the final tally will likely be higher.
“We’ve seen a spike in the number of students and families who are opting out,” Lintner said. “We have a certain number of students who have elected to remain virtual through the end of the year.”
The Department of Education has issued a version of SOL tests that can be taken online, but these tests can not be used for verified credits needed for graduation and are just a metric to track progress.
“We’re not expecting to get a great deal of data related to SOL tests this year, but what we do get we will look at and evaluate,” Lintner said.
Normally, SOL tests are used by the Department of Education to accredit or deny accreditation to schools and school divisions. But given the unprecedented times and the loss of learning this year, the DOE has waived accreditation this year.
Rockingham County Public Schools has seen far fewer opt-outs this year than HCPS, said Cheryl Estep, student assessment and data analysis supervisor for the division.
There are two types of opt outs this year. New this year is the COVID-19 opt out, which is for students who are learning virtually, and it gets coded as a “no score.” The normal opt out is for students who are in the schools but for whatever reason, families don’t want their child taking standardized tests, Estep said. Harrisonburg includes both opt outs in its figure.
Estep did not have the numbers for the normal opt out, but said that of the about 1,000 students still using the Home Learning Academy, about 100 are using the COVID-19 option.
One reason that families may be less reticent about sending students to school after a year of being virtual is because RCPS is using Wednesday — the only day a week that is virtual for all students — to test Home Learning Academy students who might not want to be in a crowded school, even with mitigation strategies.
In addition, history SOLs have been waived in favor of division-created assessment tests for fourth-grade Virginia studies students, eighth-grade civics students, and high school history courses.
Beginning with next year’s graduating class, students will only be required to get five verified credits, regardless of type of diploma, Estep said.
“This has nothing to do with COVID-19,” she said. “It’s a decision [the DOE] made years ago.”
