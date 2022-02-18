Thursday was the first day in almost two school years that students in Rockingham County Public Schools could choose to go maskless. But most decided to still don their masks among the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said.
Scheikl checked in with most principals on Thursday about any incidents on the first day of this new policy. Principals reported no major incidents and that more than half of students were continuing to wear masks.
On Wednesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed legislation making masks optional for all Virginia students with an emergency clause that allowed the law to go into effect immediately, although school divisions were given until March 1 to comply.
Instead of placing the burden on administrators and building principals to enforce a mask policy that was now optional, the Rockingham County School Board decided to not wait until March 1 and to make masks optional beginning Thursday.
"The way it's phrased is mixed signals," Scheikl said of the law but the March 1 deadline to comply.
Students will have to continue to wear masks on the bus, however, and unvaccianted employees must also continue wearing masks.
It was just on Monday that the School Board voted to allow masks to be optional if cases of COVID-19 dropped below 100 per 100,000 over a seven-day period in Rockingham County. The School Board also said that if a law is passed before that time, the law would be followed, which is what ended up happening.
The number of COVID-19 cases, while not below 100 per 100,000 yet, is trending in that direction, Scheikl said. When the School Board met in January the case load over a seven-day period was 850 per 100,000.
On Monday when the School Board voted on masks once again, it was 285 cases per 100,000. And on Thursday, it was down to 206 cases per 100,000 over a seven-day period.
As of Thursday there are 89 active student and staff COVID-19 cases, down significantly from just a few weeks ago.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools decided to continue to require masks until the March 1 deadline, according to Superintendent Michael Richards.
