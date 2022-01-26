After a contentious Rockingham County School Board meeting and vote, school on Tuesday was relatively normal, with few instances of students refusing to wear masks.
School Board members voted 3-2 on Monday to continue to enforce a mask mandate in schools until at least Feb. 28, when the board will reevaluate the issue based on community spread of COVID-19.
Many parents were angered by the decision and lingered after the meeting, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl. That is not unusual for a contentious meeting like Monday night’s. About 25 parents handed in “opt out” forms stating that their child has their permission to not wear a mask in school without punishment.
“This is like a parent saying I opt my child out of the dress code, or I am allowing my child to smoke at school,” Scheikl said. The forms do not have any legal backing, he said.
Despite the uproar at the meeting, very little pushback came from students on Tuesday. Some parents sent their children to school without a mask. But when offered one, most students took a mask and wore it.
Only about 15 students across the middle and high school levels refused a mask and were sent home, Scheikl said.
Additionally, there were a few instances of parents bringing their child to school and complaining to an administrator.
School Board member Matt Cross, who was one of the two votes against the mask mandate, encouraged parents and community members to not take their complaints to principals, teachers or Scheikl, but instead to direct them at the School Board members who cast votes.
The issue of mask mandates is embroiled in legal challenges currently. Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order prohibiting students from being mandated to wear a mask, which took effect Monday. However, Senate Bill 1303 passed in 2021 states that schools must be open and follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the maximum extent possible. Currently, the CDC is saying that masks should be worn in school.
The Rockingham County School Board is citing the Virginia Constitution, which states that school boards are in control of schools. But even that has been challenged because of Virginia code 1.240-1, which states: “A parent has a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education, and care of the parent’s child.”
It will be up to the Virginia Supreme Court to decide what takes precedence — the law or Youngkin’s executive order. Scheikl expects a decision will come in the next week or two.
“The court sets their own schedules, of course, but that is the hope,” he said.
School Board Chairman Dan Breeden, who made the motion to continue mandating masks, said that the board is looking for a way forward where masks are not needed but that time isn’t now. Breeden also said that when the Supreme Court rules on the issue of masks in school, Rockingham County Public Schools will adjust its policy if needed to align with the ruling.
