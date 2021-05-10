ELKTON — The wind was whipping up a frenzy but the clouds were few and the sun was shining, mostly ideal weather for a motorcycle ride through the greater Shenandoah Valley.
And that’s exactly what Cathy Breeden had in mind. On Saturday, about 90 bikers from all over the state came together in the parking lot of the Elkton Area Community Center to show their pride for law enforcement with a Back the Blue Bike Rally.
In February, Stanley police officer Dominic “Nick” Winum was killed in the line of duty. The loss was close to home, in more ways than one for Breeden, and the biker organization Proud American Riders decided to do something in memory and solidarity.
“It’s to show our local police officers our support,” Breeden said.
Although the ride started in Elkton, riders went all over the Valley, including Page County, were riders dropped off flowers donated by a local florist to the police department where Winum worked since 2016.
In all the riders visited Dayton, Broadway, Timberville, Winchester and Stanley. The event ended about four hours later in the town of Grottoes.
Breeden herself has been riding motorcycles for over 50 years. The Proud American Riders have been doing charity rides and events for years, including events for breast cancer awareness.
“We want to show them that their lives are valued,” Breeden said of the officers in the counties and towns that the riders visited on Saturday.
Saturday’s ride was a free one, and not used to collect dues for the organization. Breeden said they did hand out a lot of paraphernalia to encourage the message of the organization of the Proud American Riders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.