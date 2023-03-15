MOUNT CRAWFORD — Mount Crawford officials will now be able to refer to a comprehensive plan when making decisions.
The Mount Crawford Town Council on Monday adopted a new comprehensive plan. The document aims to express the community’s vision for the future and provide a strategic map to reach it.
The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission assisted the town in creating the plan. The process, which included community engagement sessions and surveys, began just over a year ago.
Council tabled the comp plan in February to give extra time to double-check and revise some pieces of the document. The only changes made, Town Manager Libby Clark said, were to earmark the DaySpring Church of the Nazarene as a place of interest, and to add Pleasant Valley Elementary School in the schools section of the plan.
The plan lists ideas for future projects, but its adoption won't bind Mount Crawford to commit to a project.
While drafting the plan, Mount Crawford residents prioritized land conservation and historic preservation.
According to the plan, the town should preserve its small-town character, manage new growth, conserve open space, encourage growth in preferred areas, and develop design guidelines to shape growth and development.
The town should improve its identity and address its visual appearance, coordinate new town events, identify community space and improve how it communicates information.
Mount Crawford should preserve its historic and cultural resources by conducting an inventory of its resources, designating a historic area, installing historic signage, leveraging grant programs, informing citizens, and reviewing its site plan process, according to the plan.
The town’s vision reads: "Mount Crawford embraces the town’s historical past and recognizes the importance of enhancing the town’s small-town character and main street to bring residents and visitors to the heart of town today just as it did 200 years ago.
"Mount Crawford strives for a vibrant future that welcomes new opportunities to address community needs, fosters leadership that is resourceful and responsive to residents, and cultivates an active and engaged citizenry that continues to build a place where people know and respect each other," it continued.
