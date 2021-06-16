Mount Crawford Town Council unanimously approved its $535,750 budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
The budget was approved during the Monday council meeting. Council member Stacy Linthicum was absent.
There are no tax increases or utility fee increases included in the approved budget. The budget does reflect an increase in the town’s water and sewer connection fee due to an incoming 69-unit town home subdivision approved by council in April.
The revenue from water connection fees will bring an additional $92,000 in revenue to the town. The town is expecting 10 water connections to happen by the end of FY21-22.
The nearly $224,000 higher budget compared to FY20-21 also includes the $100,000 grant for the town’s boat landing to be located behind the town hall by Airport Road.
The town purchased the property near the intersection of South Main Street and Airport Road in 2019, and so far only the town hall building occupies the space. Located behind town hall is the North River, making it an ideal place for a boat landing.
Town Manager Libby Orebaugh said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record that the project is funded 100% by grants awarded from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, formerly known as the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
The town will also receive revenue from the state’s games of skill tax that was approved during the 2020 General Assembly. The town budgeted revenue of $590 from the tax.
Legal fees, water and sewer and capital improvements expenses are all proposed to increase.
