Mount Crawford Town Council approved the town’s $675,450 budget for the upcoming fiscal year at its meeting Monday.
After conversations at a public hearing, officials made revisions to the draft budget, including funds to match expenses for the town’s upcoming boat launch, Town Manager Libby Clark said.
Previously, Mount Crawford’s draft budget amounted to $638,800.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
Under expenses, the town will allot $225,000 for the boat launch. Officials expect a $150,000 grant and $75,000 in donations for the boat launch.
The town expects to spend $3,000 in advertising, a decrease due to a recently passed ordinance that requires rezoning applicants to pay the mandated fee for advertising.
Capital improvement expenses were also reduced to $85,850, to compensate an increase in the zoning administrator’s pay to $9,000 and police services. Mount Crawford will pay Bridgewater’s police department $68,200 for the upcoming fiscal year.
Expenses for infrastructure were reduced to $50,000, because federal American Rescue Plan Act funds can be used directly for infrastructure, Clark said.
The budget shows an increase in real estate tax revenue to $31,650 because of the higher reassessments by Rockingham County. Mount Crawford’s real estate tax rate will be maintained at 7 cents for every $100 of assessed value.
The budget expects $130,000 for water, sewer and trash income for the 2023 fiscal year. Mount Crawford will spend $45,000 on water and $25,000 in sewer for the upcoming fiscal year.
In other business, Town Council will attempt to fill a vacancy left by Stacy Linthicum, who resigned May 31 because she is moving outside town limits. Clark said those interested in serving on Town Council can email or drop off their resume to the town office.
Town officials expect an appointment to Linthicum’s position by July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.