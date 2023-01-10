MOUNT CRAWFORD — The process to build the town of Mount Crawford's road map for the future is nearing an end, officials said Monday.
Zach Beard, a planner with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, told Town Council on Monday that the draft comprehensive plan has been released to town officials for review.
Comprehensive plans aim to express a community's vision for the future and provide a strategic map to reach it. The town contracted the CSPDC to create the plan, and the process started about a year ago.
According to town manager Libby Clark, the draft plan will go out for public review on Jan. 23. A public hearing on the draft is scheduled for Feb. 13.
Beard said the CSPDC had drafted the town's comprehensive plan, but also a bicycle and pedestrian plan and a public engagement study to read in tandem with the comprehensive plan.
Beard said that the town had public engagement opportunities in the spring and fall of 2022 during the plan's development. CSPDC planner Paula Melester said the officials got a "remarkable" turnout, with about 25% of the town participating in the first phase of events in the spring.
"We thought that it was very important that the town directly have a voice in drafting this plan, and also their guidance led the planning process from that point forward," she said.
Takeaways from the first phase of public engagement, Beard said, included that land conservation and historic preservation are priorities and that there needed to be more support for any future new residential, commercial, or industrial development. However, many residents indicated that commercial development should be prioritized.
"While a majority of respondents indicated they were most dissatisfied with the visual appearance of town, sidewalk conditions, and traffic circulation, these three issues were not rated as future priority improvements in relation to other issues," Beard's presentation to council read. "Input from the public survey indicates that recreational development may be the least contentious and opposed form of development, but it was not indicated as a top future priority."
The second phase of public engagement in the fall didn't garner as much feedback as the spring, Melester said. The fall survey was a review of priorities listed by respondents in the first phase.
"Typically, if somebody thinks that this is not reflective of their wishes, they're unhappy with it, we would hear more, so it wasn't a terrible thing that we didn't hear back from many people on that second set of survey questions," she said.
The 80-page draft plan identifies strategic issues for the town. According to the presentation, Mount Crawford should preserve its small-town character, manage new growth, conserve open space, encourage growth in preferred areas, and develop design guidelines to shape growth and development.
To enhance community character, Mount Crawford should improve the town's identity, address its visual appearance, coordinate new town events, identify community space and improve how it communicates information, according to the draft.
Mount Crawford should preserve its historic and cultural resources by conducting an inventory of its resources, designating a historic area, installing historic signage, leveraging grant programs, informing citizens, and reviewing its site plan processes.
Town officials can promote parks and recreation by maintaining their existing facilities and identifying areas for new facilities.
The town can improve its transportation network by addressing congestion and safety on U.S. 11 and congestion due to delays on Interstate 81. According to the presentation, it can also enhance its bicycle and pedestrian network.
The town's draft vision reads: "Mount Crawford embraces the town's historical past and recognizes the importance of enhancing the town's small-town character and main street to bring residents and visitors to the heart of town today just as it did 200 years ago.
"Mount Crawford strives for a vibrant future that welcomes new opportunities to address community needs, fosters leadership that is resourceful and responsive to residents, and cultivates an active and engaged citizenry that continues to build a place where people know and respect each other," it continued.
Monday's meeting was also the first for Neal Dillard in his new seat as Mayor. Dillard, previously a council member, replaced Dennis Driver.
Driver didn't seek reelection.
With Dillard moving from council member to Mayor, there is a vacancy on the town council. Clark said that information on how the council will appoint a new member would be available through a handout in the town's upcoming water bill.
