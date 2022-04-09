Mount Crawford Town Council is considering making those who request a rezoning or a conditional-use permit to pay the cost of mandated advertising fees.
Council will consider the changes at its meeting Monday night. If approved, Mount Crawford property owners would be responsible for the cost of advertising and fees for zoning and conditional use permits.
The change would take place immediately, pending council's approval.
The Code of Virginia requires localities to advertise for public hearings in the local newspaper. The cost to run the advertisement varies by size.
Currently, the town pays for advertising, said Libby Clark, Mount Crawford town manager. Between July 1, 2020 and now, the town has spent more than $6,000 for the advertisements.
"That's what prompted it," Clark said.
Clark said it's not uncommon for localities to make the applicant pay for the cost of the advertisement — the towns of Bridgewater and Dayton also make the applicant pay the fee.
Council will take action at the meeting, Clark said. Mount Crawford Town Council meets Monday at 7 p.m. in the town council chambers at 779 South Main Street.
